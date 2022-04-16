Why not charge your cell phone in the car?

In general, the battery of mobile phones runs out at least at the right moments, so users are looking for any tool to prevent the device from turning off and leaving it isolated from the outside world.

To understand how best to charge a cell phone from this port, it is necessary to analyze that there are currently several types of chargers, and the main differences lie in their charging capacity.

With this in mind, many find an alternative to charging from cars, but most USB ports in cars offer only 0.5 amps, which is a very low supply that can start to affect the performance of devices. This is because cell phones have a recommended minimum amount of electricity to charge without damaging their components.

Also today, most cell phones with fast charging may require, on average, values ​​between 2 and 3 amps, so it is not enough to charge them with a USB cable that provides 0.5 amps. Even the battery can drain faster than it charges if we make calls or use apps like Facebook or WhatsApp.

Although some companies are interested in this point including updated versions of the USB port (2.0 or 3.0), it is not uncommon for cars to have an ideal card port for charging devices.

But why does this happen? Because USB ports in cars are not designed to charge mobile phones, but are intended for low-consumption devices such as USB memory sticks. Specifically, for this device, a power of 0.5 amps is enough and more than enough.

On the other hand, this also affects the level of battery consumption, considering that the car will require more fuel, since it must inject the cell phone from its battery the moment the user plugs it in, although this only becomes important when the car Off.

Note that leaving the charger plugged in without the phone will also drain the car battery, albeit at a much slower rate than if the cell phone was plugged in.

On the other hand, if there is no other choice but to use the USB port in the car to charge the cell phone, then there is no need to worry, because once or twice it will not damage the device. However, it is important that this practice does not become routine.

It should be noted that the best option for recharging a cell phone in a car is to use a cigarette lighter charger, which is connected to the cigarette lighter socket (or cigarette lighter plug).