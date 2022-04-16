WhatsApp stopped working on these phones on April 30th

With the constant updates of The WhatsAppSome phones are getting old and stop supporting the instant messaging app.

Now, Meta has updated the list of phones that will be discontinued as of April 30th. In the case of Android phones, it will work on those running Android 4.1 or higher. In the case of iPhones, those running iOS 10 or higher.

List of mobile phones that will be without WhatsApp on April 30

Archos 53 Platinum

HTC Desire 500

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

Caterpillar Cat B15

Sony Xperia M

Wiko Five Five

Wiko Dark Night

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Huawei Ascend G740

ZTE Grand S Flex

Lenovo A820

Huawei Ascend Mate

ZTE V956 – UMi X2

Huawei Ascend D2

Samsung Galaxy Core

Faea F1

THL W8

ZTE Grand X Quad v987.7

ZTE Grand Memo

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus L5II

LG Optimus L5 II Dual

LG Optimus L3II

LG Optimus L7 II Dual

LG Optimus L7II

LG Optimus F6

LG Enact

LG Optimus L4 II Dual

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus L4II

LG Optimus L2II

LG Optimus F3Q هاتف

Apple iPhone SE

iPhone 6s

Apple iPhone 6s Plus