WhatsApp stopped working on these phones on April 30th

With the constant updates of The WhatsAppSome phones are getting old and stop supporting the instant messaging app.
Now, Meta has updated the list of phones that will be discontinued as of April 30th. In the case of Android phones, it will work on those running Android 4.1 or higher. In the case of iPhones, those running iOS 10 or higher.
List of mobile phones that will be without WhatsApp on April 30
Archos 53 Platinum
HTC Desire 500
Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
Samsung Galaxy Trend II
Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
Caterpillar Cat B15
Sony Xperia M
Wiko Five Five
Wiko Dark Night
Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
Huawei Ascend G740
ZTE Grand S Flex
Lenovo A820
Huawei Ascend Mate
ZTE V956 – UMi X2
Huawei Ascend D2
Samsung Galaxy Core
Faea F1
THL W8
ZTE Grand X Quad v987.7
ZTE Grand Memo
Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
LG Lucid 2
LG Optimus F7
LG Optimus L3 II Dual
LG Optimus F5
LG Optimus L5II
LG Optimus L5 II Dual
LG Optimus L3II
LG Optimus L7 II Dual
LG Optimus L7II
LG Optimus F6
LG Enact
LG Optimus L4 II Dual
LG Optimus F3
LG Optimus L4II
LG Optimus L2II
LG Optimus F3Q هاتف
Apple iPhone SE
iPhone 6s
Apple iPhone 6s Plus
