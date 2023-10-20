Adobe has a new icon to identify content made with AI

Content credentials are Adobe’s solution for identifying content created with AI. (content credentials)

Given the scale with which images are now being produced using artificial intelligence,Identifying programs generated using this medium and ,real ones become a problem for users, mainly due to the ,realism given to these generative programs. That’s why Brick Make a suggestion to help recognize these Photographs also Infographics.

The company’s solution is to create a new tag, similar to the one used in Creative Commons (CC), called “Content credentials“(CR), which will always be present in the upper right corner of images created with it artificial intelligence Special details will be displayed when you click on it, so you can know how to create the order. Photography.

The CR symbol will be displayed within a black and white circular icon and always in lowercase letters. metadata (Information Only an additional portion of the image will be displayed within a pop-up window under Image Dimensions and will detail the level of intervention at which artificial intelligence In these creations.

“This image combines multiple pieces of content. At least one of them was created using AI message Which appears at the top of the information box. In addition, specifications such as name are added artist who gave birth to him, program What did he use, what AI tool was used, among other things.

According to Adobe, Content credentials It will work optionally, i.e. it will be their own Digital artists The creators of these images will choose when to add this stamp to their products, in addition to including the necessary data such as the artificial intelligence tool that was used.

The image will also have a history of any edits made to it, so it will be possible to check when the edit was made and explore Information About his editing process.

on condition Brick It alone cannot set the standard for images, and other companies have joined the initiative, e.g Microsoft,LEICA,PT CAMERA,TROPIC, Nikon and Publicis Groupe to increase the credibility of their online services.

Since the post was created by BrickIt makes sense that the first to implement this special feature in their images were company programs such as Photoshop and Premiere. Once done, like other products Microsoft Bing Image Generator They will add this special button to all of their products.

The company’s goal is for more companies to join this function, which is why it indicated that this particular seal will start appearing on more websites and that more allies will be able to join Adobe’s proposal.

Since another drawback of creating images is compliance with copyright regulations, the company launched fireflya special program that creates images from texts provided by users.

Adobe Firefly works the same way software does D-E2 also Mid-flight. In addition, you have two ways to create content: converting text to images and editing styles for characters.

According to Adobe, all images that were used for training firefly It was free of copyright, was licensed specifically to run the software database, or was already present in the Adobe application stock.

Alexandru CostinThe vice president of Geneative AI and Adobe Sensei said that Firefly does not have the ability to create content that infringes on image and photography creators’ copyrights because it has not been trained to use branded or protected content, though he did not rule out that this could change. .