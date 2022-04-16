April 16, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Save photos and videos from WhatsApp, the update will delete them

Save photos and videos from WhatsApp, the update will delete them

Roger Rehbein April 16, 2022 2 min read

If you don’t want to lose your photos and videos from The WhatsAppIt would be better if you saved it somewhere else because new updates for the app might get lost. One of them is that the sent and received files are automatically deleted to ensure greater privacy of their users in their conversations.

This new feature will delete photos and videos in conversations, and while it will only be available in the WhatsApp Beta for now, it won’t be long before other users get hold of it.

You should also read: Do you have an old taxi? You can get support to renew it in CDMX

The new update works as a “temporary chat”, where when activated, photos and videos will only be available for a certain period in the conversation, and they will also not be saved to the phone gallery, freeing up more space on the phone.

How it works?

Although before in the app you had the option to download images with data or online, when you do that they are saved in your cell phone’s memory, the app will now notify users that if they want to keep their files, they must deactivate The “Conversations” option is temporary.

And if you are waiting for this new functionality to surprise you, this is not the case, because according to WABetaInfo, an independent page that provides news and information about the WhatsApp application, it will be updated gradually, to give users time. To take precautions and save messages and files for your conversations in a timely manner.

See also  Samsung launches Galaxy Watch4 series: what news does the new generation of smart watches from the South Korean company offer?

This new update aims to increase users’ privacy when connected, which tracks the functionality of temporary photos or videos where they can only be seen once, making it a step forward as Instagram and Snapchat do.

For more information on this and more, visit our section Technique.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

They discovered a powerful space laser, known as a megamaser, 5,000 million light-years away.

April 15, 2022 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

5 WhatsApp news arriving soon

April 15, 2022 Roger Rehbein
4 min read

The US Army confirms the collision of the first interstellar meteorite

April 14, 2022 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

2 min read

Save photos and videos from WhatsApp, the update will delete them

April 16, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

El Salvador will play under-20 Dallas Cup final by defeating Tigres for the second time

April 16, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute and the PIMEC Foundation sign an agreement to improve psychological well-being

April 16, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Francesca LaChapelle found her wedding dress and shared what this intimate moment was like

April 16, 2022 Lane Skeldon