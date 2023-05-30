This Apple Product Didn’t See The Light May Arrive Soon

The model we are talking about is simply different in color, which, as Twitter user @KosutamiSan pointed out, Apple’s plans may be to launch a MagSafe charger in an alternate color To silver, which can be seen in the photo will be a file Bronze finish , similar to the gold color of the iPhone. Indeed, if this is the case, it should not be too surprising that something similar is happening with the MacBook Air, since Apple offers the corresponding cable in the box but also gives all users the possibility to purchase the MagSafe cable separately from them. They want with the color they want.

As usual in all companies, before a product sees the light of day, it naturally will be the same as before Worked with different models Where different aspects are tested so that the end result is the best it can be. This time we have to talk about the celebrity Apple MagSafe charger As you can see in this post, Apple has been working on a very different prototype from the current one in terms of color this means.

Also, KosutamiSan himself, who is he? Collector of rare items From Apple, he also confirms that this end will not be the only one that Apple will launch, but rather that the company is working with Wide range of colours In order to offer users a wide range of choices. Therefore, it will be necessary to pay attention to the next moves of Apple to confirm if it will actually end up releasing more MagSafe chargers with different finishes.

Apple and colors

In line with this news, it is interesting to mention The strange relationship between Apple and colors, especially on some products, such as AirPods. There have been many rumors that have shot down the possibility that Apple will release more AirPods 3 or AirPods Pro colors at some point, as is the case with the AirPods Max, however, the company is reluctant to make such a move without actually doing so. , or at least convey it, a compelling reason not to do so.

The same thing happens with other products such as the MacBook Pro, which are always available in the same finishes, while for example the MacBook Air has a different set of colors. What is clear is that you cannot trust Apple, because it has not set a clear pattern in this regard, so you must be aware of the moves it is making regarding this sudden news.