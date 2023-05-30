iPhone location fails? do this

Location is a tool that allows apps to know where your device is at all times. It’s true that it can get information about our privacy, but it’s also excellent when we’re using apps like Maps or Wikilock when we’re hiking trails. butIs there a solution when our website is wrong? Let’s see that below:
Reset settings and privacy
Apple always provides a Maximum privacy and security for its users Thus, any activation of any of the features that we can find in iOS can cause the location error. So, the first thing you can check is the Configuration and privacy parameters. To do this, you need to do the following steps:
- open the settings from your iPhone
- Next, head to the Privacy app. Click on it and all options will appear.
- He chooses “Site services«. With it, you will be able to open all location services settings.
- Then, scroll down, you will see the Application list Who have permission to use your location. Check if the app has any of the options we’ve attached below checked:
- never: The application cannot access the location.
- Ask next time: The app will ask for permission the next time it needs to access your location.
- While using the app: The app can only access your location while you are using it.
- always: The app can access your location at any time, even when you are not using it. Depending on the app, you may need to give it “always” or “while using the app” access for it to work properly.
Remember that if you perform this option, all network settings of your iPhone will be erased. This means that you will have to type all the information again to configure these connections.
Reset network settings
Finally, one of the more drastic solutions if the app is not correctly pointing to your app is the ability to reset the network settings. Here’s how to do it:
- go to Your iPhone settings And go to the tab general. In it, you can access many settings on your iPhone.
- He chooses “Repeat”. You will then be presented with an option to view a list of reset options.
- Then press Reset network settings. Upon selection, you will be asked to enter your access code. You will then be asked if you are sure you want to perform this action.
Remember, before determining if the problem is with your iPhone, make sure that the app is thereUpdated to the latest version. If not, it is best to uninstall the app and download it again. In most cases, this is more than enough.
Also, check if the data and internet connection It works properly, because if it doesn’t, then naturally the site is undefined. If you think you have connection errors, try Restart your device.
In conclusion, it is important to remember that retaining an extension Control of your privacy is essential. So you just have to Grant location permissions For apps you trust that need this information to function properly.
“Proud web fanatic. Subtly charming twitter geek. Reader. Internet trailblazer. Music buff.”
More Stories
These are the types of iOS betas that Apple officially has
The discovery of a “2000-year-old computer” baffles scientists
WhatsApp: so you can send audios without touching your cell phone | Play DEPOR