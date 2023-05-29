These are the types of iOS betas that Apple officially has

In addition, the operating systems are in beta It goes through different stages of development . The first ones are the ones that present the most bugs and security flaws. Since it has been fixed, it is being re-released with major bugs already fixed. And if we take all these into consideration, installing a beta version of iOS can put our iPhone at risk.

iOS beta versions are operating systems that are still in development. This means that we will be prior to issuing Full of failures and mistakes that need to be corrected. Before Apple releases the final versions, there is always a window period during which tests are done with everything related to iPhones: from optimization with different models and sizes, correct operation with applications and everything related to stability and performance.

The proper functioning of the phone does not just pass through the software. but This will directly affect the hardware, if the correct conditions are met. In this case, if the system is not working properly and is not optimized, it can cause the entire phone to overheat, since the processor will do more operations than usual. Not only does an overheating iPhone slow it down, but it can also affect other components like the battery.

In the same way, the stability of the system also affects our personal files and data. Since it is a beta version, our information will not be in a secure environment, like the files we have saved. This is why it is very important to always make a backup when installing an iOS beta.

These are the types of iOS beta that Apple has

Although Apple has a couple of betas, neither of them are without risks. The only thing that changes is the approach with which it was launched. The first one is beta developer. These system releases can be obtained through a Developer account from Apple. These versions are paid, and the versions that we will have are designed to eliminate all kinds of bugs and so that developers can optimize the operation of their applications to the new version of the system.

On the other side, There are public beta versions. In this case, they are versions that Apple itself releases to all users who want to take trial copies and send their feedback, so that improvements can be implemented in the bugs that are discovered. This can be achieved if we install Official profile from Apple betas.