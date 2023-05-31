May 31, 2023

WhatsApp will stop working on these phones on June 1st

Roger Rehbein May 31, 2023 2 min read

The WhatsApp It is one of the most popular messaging apps in the world, but not all devices can use it. The company announced that on June 1, 2023 it will stop providing support for some mobile phones that do not meet the minimum requirements for security and functionality.

This means that users of these mobile phones will not be able to send or receive messages, or access their chats or contacts. This action affects mobile phones with older operating systems, such as Android 4.0.4 or lower, iOS 9 or lower, and KaiOS 2.5.1 or lower.

Here we bring you an updated list of mobiles that will be left without WhatsApp on June 1:

stock struggle

Samsung:

  1. Samsung Galaxy Core
  2. Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
  3. Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
  4. Samsung galaxy s3 mini
  5. Samsung Galaxy Trend II
  6. Samsung Galaxy X2 cover

LG phones that will not be able to use WhatsApp from June 1

  1. LG Optimus L3 II Dual
  2. LG Optimus L5 II
  3. LG Optimus F5 phone
  4. LG Optimus L3 II
  5. LG Optimus L7II
  6. LG Optimus L5 Dual
  7. LG Optimus L7 Dual
  8. LG Optimus F3 phone
  9. LG Optimus F3Q phone
  10. LG Optimus L2 II
  11. LG Optimus L4 II
  12. LG Optimus F6 phone
  13. LG Enact
  14. LG Lucid 2
  15. LG Optimus F7 phone

Other Android phones that WhatsApp will stop working on

  1. Huawei Ascend Mate
  2. Huawei Ascend G740
  3. Huawei Ascend D2
  4. Sony Xperia M
  5. Lenovo A820
  6. ZTE V956 – UMI X2 phone
  7. ZTE Grand S Flex
  8. ZTE GrandMemo
  9. Faea F1THL W8
  10. Wiko Sync Five
  11. Winko Dark Knight
  12. Archos 53 Platinum

iPhone

  • iPhone 6s
  • iPhone 6s Plus
  • The first generation iPhone SE

