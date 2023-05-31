WhatsApp will stop working on these phones on June 1st

The WhatsApp It is one of the most popular messaging apps in the world, but not all devices can use it. The company announced that on June 1, 2023 it will stop providing support for some mobile phones that do not meet the minimum requirements for security and functionality.

This means that users of these mobile phones will not be able to send or receive messages, or access their chats or contacts. This action affects mobile phones with older operating systems, such as Android 4.0.4 or lower, iOS 9 or lower, and KaiOS 2.5.1 or lower.

Here we bring you an updated list of mobiles that will be left without WhatsApp on June 1:

Samsung Galaxy Core Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite Samsung Galaxy Ace 2 Samsung galaxy s3 mini Samsung Galaxy Trend II Samsung Galaxy X2 cover

LG Optimus L3 II Dual LG Optimus L5 II LG Optimus F5 phone LG Optimus L3 II LG Optimus L7II LG Optimus L5 Dual LG Optimus L7 Dual LG Optimus F3 phone LG Optimus F3Q phone LG Optimus L2 II LG Optimus L4 II LG Optimus F6 phone LG Enact LG Lucid 2 LG Optimus F7 phone

Huawei Ascend Mate Huawei Ascend G740 Huawei Ascend D2 Sony Xperia M Lenovo A820 ZTE V956 – UMI X2 phone ZTE Grand S Flex ZTE GrandMemo Faea F1THL W8 Wiko Sync Five Winko Dark Knight Archos 53 Platinum

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

The first generation iPhone SE

