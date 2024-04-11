WhatsApp: What changes users must accept to continue using the app

WhatsApp will now allow you to send and receive messages from other apps. (Reuters)

The European Union has approved a law that will change many things in the digital landscape in this region of the world, and the WhatsApp application is one of the first examples. The Meta app will see a significant change starting April 11 and users will be required to accept these modifications to continue using the platform.

The Digital Services Act (LSD) and the Digital Markets Act (DMA) are the two major new regulations that have resulted in the app having to add a feature, which You can modify the way users interact with their contacts.

Interoperability will be one of the most important novelties that users in the EU will see. This feature will allow users to send and receive messages between WhatsApp and other instant messaging platforms, such as Telegram, Signal, or Facebook Messenger.

This change is intended to comply with the regulations set out in the DMA and avoid potential fines for Meta, which Their revenues can reach 10% of their annual global income if they do not adhere to the specified conditions.

In addition to interoperability, WhatsApp will include more details about the guidelines and policies that apply to the platform. This will provide users with understandingMore clear information about what is and is not allowed when using WhatsApp services.

It will also explain how to apply channel rules, how to report inappropriate content, and how to appeal decisions made by the platform.

Another important change is the modification of international data transfer mechanisms. For users residing in the European region, WhatsApp will be based on the EU-US data privacy framework. United States of America This will ensure that data transfers comply with privacy standards set by the European Union.

Regarding the minimum age to use WhatsApp in the European region, it will be reduced from 16 to 13 years. This amendment aims to set a fixed minimum age around the world and adapt to new regulations established by the European Union.

It is important to note that despite these changes, user privacy will remain a priority for WhatsApp. Personal messages and calls will remain end-to-end encrypted, meaning that even the company or Meta will not be able to access the content of users' conversations.

To continue using WhatsApp after April 11, 2024, Users must accept these new updates to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies. Otherwise the app will stop working on your devices.

The messaging platform set this deadline so that users have enough time to review and understand the changes that will be implemented. Those who choose not to accept the new policies will have the option to delete their accounts and export their chats and files before the deadline.

It is important to keep in mind that these changes will only apply in countries that belong to the European Union to Android and iOS mobile phones. People outside this 27-country community bloc will not be affected or forced to accept new policies to continue using the app.

but, It is possible that over time Meta will decide to start including the new features in more parts of the world, Especially if it is well received by European users and the experience on the platform is improved.

A message accepting the new terms will appear to users during the day, where they can read the new policies and decide whether to accept them or not.