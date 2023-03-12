March 12, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

With a blue outfit, Kristal Silva reveals that miniskirts will be an essential dress for Spring 2023

Lane Skeldon March 12, 2023 3 min read

One of the seasons when drastic changes in fashion are about to arrive, so it’s time to revamp the clothes in your wardrobe, leaving behind the bulky sweaters and cozy sweaters to give way to fashion. cooler sets This will allow you to adjust your temperature during the hottest times of the year.

So if you have no idea how to join the season trendsOne thing you can do is review the note we made about the five colors that will prevail during the spring of 2023, from which you can get inspired to create different clothing combinations, just like the ones I showed Crystal Silva on her InstagramShe was spotted this weekend in the perfect outfit to catch the eye.

The best thing about this look from the former Mexican beauty queen is that not only is it versatile and light-hearted, but it actually takes clothing staples, so you probably don’t have to spend on new outfits to look as pretty. Host of “Come Joy”.

The best way to stand out in spring is to join the trends of the season | IG: @kristalsilva_

As seen in the pictures, Kristal Silva decided to join the mini skirt trend With this piece in blue that helps highlight her hips and waist, given thanks to the cut of the piece, which reveals her steel legs, which ends up being crowned with ankle boots that also come in a different color. Cool, just a little over saturating.

This creates a gradient Aesthetic Which is repeated in the presenter’s blouse, as this garment is also presented in a darker color than Mini skirt worn by Crystal Silvawhich illustrates the color goal of the former Mexican model, who is currently 31 years old.

Do you like Crystal Silva’s look? | IG: @kristalsilva_

Regarding this use of different shades of blue, it should be noted that by wearing a darker shade on your stomach, you can significantly design your figure, while by wearing something light on your hips, you can accentuate the curves that you have in this area of ​​the body, and how do that Crystal Silva.

As for accessories, since it is a casual outfit, the ideal is not to saturate your final look too much, so it is recommended to only wear simple earrings and even a pair of bracelets, preferably silver if you look focused on cold colors or copper if your look sticks more to warm colors, which is something It will undoubtedly make you crown yourself the Queen of Spring.

Remember to complete your look with the right accessories | IG: @kristalsilva_

Read on:

3 tops with Crystal Silva Shows that purple is the color that will prevail during Spring 2023

photos | Crystal Silva It appears with this swimsuit that light blue will be one of the favorite shades of Spring 2023

See also  Ilan Chester did not appear on the show in Puerto Ordaz because he confirmed that he was not paid on time

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Carolina Lanza surprises with an elegant photo session in Miami

March 12, 2023 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

This was Shakira and Bizarab’s show on Jimmy Fallon’s show

March 11, 2023 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

▷ Shakira and Bizrab performed BZRP #53 on Jimmy Fallon’s show | uses

March 11, 2023 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

3 min read

The NASA Crew-5 mission has already left the International Space Station and is returning to Earth

March 12, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Denied for lack of information? You have this deadline to solve it – El Financiero

March 12, 2023 Winston Hale
4 min read

A new chain of hamburgers and wings will fly a flag on the island – BrandStudio

March 12, 2023 Zera Pearson
3 min read

With a blue outfit, Kristal Silva reveals that miniskirts will be an essential dress for Spring 2023

March 12, 2023 Lane Skeldon