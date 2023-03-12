March 12, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Carolina Lanza surprises with an elegant photo session in Miami

Lane Skeldon March 12, 2023 2 min read

What are you doing in Miami? The beautiful Honduran presenter posted photos on her social networks wearing an elegant dress from a famous brand.

The beautiful Honduran TV presenter, Carolina Lanza, surprised thousands of her followers on social networks on Saturday.

The talented broadcaster travels to Miami, United States.

Lanza traveled to that city to perform on behalf of the television house where he works in Honduras.

Carolina Lanza is a presenter at HCH Televisión Digital.

Her charisma has led her to be one of the most loved and recognized TV presenters in the country.

La catracha presents the HCH Matutino newscast with journalist Eduardo Maldonado.

The young woman has a following of 1.2 million followers on Instagram, where she shares photos of her professional and personal experiences.

The charismatic Katrasha posted several photos on her Instagram.

In the pictures, Lanza Navarro appeared in a yellow dress from the world’s most prestigious Coco Chanel brand.

The message that the presenter shared in the post on both Instagram and Facebook was: “Dress vulgar and they will only see the dress, dress chic and they will see the woman.”

“I am delighted to show you this dress, part of Calanhn’s new collection,” he added.

Carolina Lanza, apart from her work as a presenter, also opened a clothing store some time ago, portraying herself as an entrepreneur.

See also  Gerard Pique showed that his love for Shakira is over

It didn’t take long for thousands of her followers to interact with the beautiful anchor after the post and left hundreds of messages of praise for Carolina Lanza.

2023/03/115:17 p.m / write website

United State

Submitted by Honduras

Miami

Carolina Lance

photo shoot

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

This was Shakira and Bizarab’s show on Jimmy Fallon’s show

March 11, 2023 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

▷ Shakira and Bizrab performed BZRP #53 on Jimmy Fallon’s show | uses

March 11, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

These are the things that are forbidden at the Karol G – Metro Puerto Rico concert

March 11, 2023 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

3 min read

Download WhatsApp Plus APK 2023 March No Ads: How to Install for Free No Ads Latest Version on Android | Red Whatsapp | GB WhatsApp 2023 | United States | Peru | Columbia | Mexico | Spain | USA PE CO MX ES | Directions | uses

March 12, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

How did a band manage to trick the US embassy through visa procedures?

March 12, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Canada launches VACANCE as a Cleaning Supervisor with a salary of 60,000 pesos per month | requirements

March 12, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Carolina Lanza surprises with an elegant photo session in Miami

March 12, 2023 Lane Skeldon