Winter storm freezes city across Canada

It looks like a scene straight out of some winter movie.But the truth could not be further. The images are authentic and similar to the city of Fort Erie located in the province of Ontario. Storm Elliott, which is battering North and Central America, is also hitting southern Canada. Even Niagara Falls froze over.

Recently, a video and photos circulated on social media created a surprise and quickly went viral. You can see how in the pictures Crystal Beach in Fort Erie woke up completely frozen, with houses covered in snow. The phenomenon lived up to the city’s name, as the structures along the line appeared to actually be made of glass.

Houses, vehicles, signs and streets in Fort Erie, Ontario, Canada are completely covered in ice.

Crystal Beach is a community of less than 10,000 people. On the edge of Lake Erie, bordering BuffaloIn America, The city was hit hard by the winter storm At least three dozen people died due to extremely low temperatures.

Houses, vehicles, billboards and streets were completely covered in ice Twitter/@NickIwanyshyn

A warning has been issued for residents near Niagara Falls Freezes, something that has happened at least six times in the past few years, are not expected to happen in Erie.

A frozen city across Canada from winter storm Elliott

In the clip, everything, Houses, billboards, traffic signals, vehicles and campuses: everything is completely white, woke up completely frozen this week. For this situation to occur, the wind played an important role, because it was not only a dangerous phenomenon due to the speed of its movement, but also helped. Frozen water from Lake Erie blows into the city’s homes.

Thus, the foggy weather created an instant freeze of snow covering the entire infrastructure, leaving residents trapped inside their homes.

Niagara Falls is partially frozen due to the passage of Storm Elliott Anadolu Agency

The same happened in Canada, with at least 150,000 people without power in many parts of the United States due to bad weather. The Niagara region was affected by the storm, downing power poles.

Accordingly CBS, The event was experienced six times between 1848 and 2022; The last time was in 2015It provided the locals and tourists with amazing pictures of the crystallized waterfall.

Niagara Falls is frozen over by a winter storm hitting the US and Canada

However, the freeze was not complete, and in the midst of a landscape that seemed frozen in time, it was possible to appreciate how the force of water had given way in certain sections.

Winter Storm Elliott started to lose strength on Wednesday this week. This led to the restoration of electrical service in parts of the United States and Canada, and attempts to return to “normalcy” for citizens.

About Fort Erie, some local media reported City residents have already begun clearing ice on their properties. They expect it to be a tough task until conditions improve further and temperatures gradually rise.

