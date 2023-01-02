3 dead, 2 injured after car catches fire on I-95 – NBC Miami (51)

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is investigating a crash that left three people dead and two critically injured on the I-95 freeway early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 4:40 a.m. when the driver of a Nissan Altima traveling northbound on I-95 lost control and crashed into a Dodge Challenger at Northwest 95th Street, FHP said.

The Nissan skidded off the highway to the right, struck a tree and caught fire.

A couple returning from a concert in an Uber asked the driver to stop to help the victims.

“My girlfriend found one of the survivors on the side of the road and she told us there were more people in the car,” Augusto Vega said in a statement to Telemundo 51.

Five people were traveling in the Nissan car. Three of the occupants died inside the vehicle, but two other passengers were thrown from the car and found on the ground, FHP said.

Both victims were taken to Rider Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The northbound lanes of I-95 were closed from 5 to 10 a.m.