Kim Jong-un’s regime has threatened to “exponentially” increase its production of missiles and nuclear weapons

The North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un He warned that it would increase “exponentially”. Production of nuclear weapons and building The most powerful intercontinental ballistic missilesThis was announced by the state press on Sunday, further exacerbating tensions USA, South Korea and other allied countries.

“The current situation demands that we redouble our efforts to strengthen our country Military strength Largely to protect us sovereigntySecurity and basic national interest to face danger US military operations And other hostile forces are targeting us,” Kim said, according to reports gathered Korean Central News Agency (ACNC).

The North Korean regime He also said that his country is committed to increasing large-scale production Nuclear tactical weapons.

According to the ACNC, Kim also ordered the production of a new type Intercontinental ballistic missile Has an enabling capability Quick counter attack.

He also warned that North Korea plans to launch it First military spy satellite.

Statements that Kim Jong Un, It was released hours later, during a meeting of the ruling party North Korea Launches a ballistic missile Sea of ​​Japan.

The South Korean Army The launch was detected around 2:50 am (local time) from the area Pyongyanghe said Joint Chiefs of Staff It is a statement. The missile flew away 400 kilometers Between fell into the sea Korean Peninsula and Japan, was added.

According to North Korean state news agencyThis is a new one 600mm rocket launcher Kim himself assured that it could be fitted Tactical nuclear weapons And this was presented during the plenary session of the said single party.

An increase in the number of missile tests, totaling nearly fifty by 2022, is a response on the one hand. Modernization of weapons Approved in January 2021, on the other hand it was used for copying Seoul and WashingtonIt started again last year due to lack of interest in dialogue Military maneuvers and stationing US strategic assets on the peninsula.

As a result of this unprecedented series of releases, USA and South Korea Pyongyang has been warning for months that it is preparing to act Seventh nuclear test His story.

A few months ago, Kim warned that his country wanted to become the world’s largest nuclear power and declared its nuclear arsenal “irreversible.”

Last Monday, intrusion North Korean dronesOne of them came flying closer Seoulcaused the deployment Fighter jets and attack helicopters South Koreans. However, despite the five-hour operation, The Air Force The failure to intercept the flight prompted widespread criticism and calls for an apology South Korean Defense Minister.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said the test.Intolerable”, the Army on Thursday conducted maneuvers to enhance its defensive capabilities in the face of these operations.

This is the first time in five years that North Korean drones have flown over South Korean airspace.

(With information from EFE and Associated Press)

