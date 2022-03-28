Will Smith wins Best Actor Oscar after slapping Chris Rock for pranking Jada Pinkett Smith

Actors Will Smith and Chris Rock sparred live on Sunday while presenting Oscars. A few minutes later, Smith won an Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in the film “King Richard“.

Smith apparently hit the rock in the face After the comedian made a joke about Smith’s wife.

Here’s the moment Chris Rock made a “GI Jane 2” joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, prompting Will Smith to punch him and yell, “Leave my wife’s name out of your mouth.” # oscar pic.twitter.com/kHTZXI6kuL Variety (@Variety) March 28, 2022

Smith got up from his seat in front of the podium, walked over to Rock and punched him. ABC television broadcasts removed the audio immediately.

The joke about Jada Pinckett-Smith was because of her performance in “GI Jane” and her lack of hair. She has previously spoken about her suffering from alopecia, a hair loss condition.

According to videos on Twitter, once he punched Smith Rock, he said, “Keep my wife’s name out of your mouth.”

“Love makes us do crazy things,” Smith said, accepting the Best Actor award.

While speaking, Smith played the father of tennis players Venus, Serena Williams and Richard Williams in it King Richardhe said that Williams has always been protective of his family.

“Right now, I’m confused about what God called me to be: protecting and defending my family.”

Smith also apologized to the Academy and the other cast, but not to Chris Rock.

After the event, Chris Rock was stunned, and tried to go on with the award for Best Documentary, but was clearly annoyed.

diverse He confirmed that after the incident, Smith’s publicist, Meredith O’Sullivan, approached the actor to speak.