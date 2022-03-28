March 28, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Will Smith wins Best Actor Oscar after slapping Chris Rock for pranking Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith wins Best Actor Oscar after slapping Chris Rock for pranking Jada Pinkett Smith

Lane Skeldon March 28, 2022 2 min read

Update: This news has been updated to include Best Actor at the Academy Awards.

Actors Will Smith and Chris Rock sparred live on Sunday while presenting Oscars. A few minutes later, Smith won an Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in the filmKing Richard“.

Smith apparently hit the rock in the face After the comedian made a joke about Smith’s wife.

Smith got up from his seat in front of the podium, walked over to Rock and punched him. ABC television broadcasts removed the audio immediately.

The joke about Jada Pinckett-Smith was because of her performance in “GI Jane” and her lack of hair. She has previously spoken about her suffering from alopecia, a hair loss condition.

According to videos on Twitter, once he punched Smith Rock, he said, “Keep my wife’s name out of your mouth.”

“Love makes us do crazy things,” Smith said, accepting the Best Actor award.

While speaking, Smith played the father of tennis players Venus, Serena Williams and Richard Williams in it King Richardhe said that Williams has always been protective of his family.

“Right now, I’m confused about what God called me to be: protecting and defending my family.”

Smith also apologized to the Academy and the other cast, but not to Chris Rock.

After the event, Chris Rock was stunned, and tried to go on with the award for Best Documentary, but was clearly annoyed.

See also  Adamari Lopez and Tony Costa: The real reasons for the breakup

diverse He confirmed that after the incident, Smith’s publicist, Meredith O’Sullivan, approached the actor to speak.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Alessandra Rosaldo dazzles in an elegant golden look on her wedding anniversary with Eugenio Derbez | Pictures

March 28, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Aleida Núñez reveals her slim buttocks from the jacuzzi in a mini yellow bikini

March 27, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Fernanda Castillo reveals her secret after reappearing as an amazing character

March 27, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Will Smith wins Best Actor Oscar after slapping Chris Rock for pranking Jada Pinkett Smith

March 28, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Mexico defeated Honduras by a narrower margin in the CONCACAF qualifiers | Total Sports

March 28, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

Front system can generate rain for Sunday

March 28, 2022 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Leslie Fanola, one of the few Bolivian experts in medical physics in nuclear medicine

March 28, 2022 Zera Pearson