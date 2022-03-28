Alessandra Rosaldo dazzles in an elegant golden look on her wedding anniversary with Eugenio Derbez | Pictures

Alessandra Rosaldo She shares and celebrates the victories of Eugenio Derbez, explaining on this occasion that she took the opportunity to dedicate tender words to her husband on their wedding anniversary, although she also monopolized the eyes of social networks because Elegant clothes.

The Singer “The Opposite Senses” He’s in Mexico as part of his work on stage, but he didn’t hesitate to share a tender letter for him 16th Anniversary Besides the Mexican comedian who also sent him a giant bouquet of flowers covered in gold.

What really caught our attention was the shock golden dress that Alessandra Rosaldo wore in her anniversary photos, as she Dolce & Gabbana Mermaid Story That perfectly defines your figure with lace-up accents that resemble sexy lingerie on the chest.

This was the look the singer used to show off the red carpet at Critics’ Choice Awards 2022 where Eugenio Derbez took a small statue for his participation in the tape “kuda”, which is the same as he will attend the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27.

A romantic message from Alessandra Rosaldo

The couple met in 2005 when Eugenio Derbez invited Alessandra Rosaldo for a special participation in the TV series “Neighbours”, from that moment she said that she completely fell in love with the producer, although it was not until a year later when they began dating .

After several years of relationship that ended on more than one occasion, on July 7, 2012, the couple arrived at the altar amid a big celebration to which both celebrities and the media were invited.

“On March 27, 16 years ago, our eyes met and our lives changed forever. We fell deeply in love and there was no way to avoid it. Today, I celebrate and bless the 16 wonderful years we’ve been together And all that we have done side by side we have built, created, grown, overcome, transcended and achieved,” Rosaldo wrote.

Plus, take the opportunity to wish the comedian luck because it’s Sunday when he shows The Oscars red carpet Well, the movie “CODA”, in which he participated, was nominated in the categories of Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actor.

