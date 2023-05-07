A few days ago, US President Joe Biden officially launched his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election. Marion Williamson and Robert F. Biden was joined on the Democratic trail by Kennedy Jr.Additionally, four Republicans are running, including former President Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramasamy and Asa Hutchinson.

But while he hasn’t officially announced his candidacy, incumbent Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to seek the Republican nomination.

The truth is, until very recently, the issue surrounding DeSantis was complicated by a specific Florida statute. Accordingly, a public officer cannot apply for another post with a tenure beyond the current post without sending a letter of resignation.

However, two major initiatives recently passed the state legislature. Any officer aspiring to office must first seek an exception to Florida law to deny that he or she is required to resign from the position he or she holds. All this while being selected as a candidate.

What does this move propose?

The move is part of a broader and more precise election rule that only presidential or vice-presidential candidates can resign. This way, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will not need to resign if he runs for president in 2024.

For his part, Republican Rep. Ralph Massullo assured during a recent debate that the measure would not apply only to the Florida governor. This is beyond anyone involved in politics.

Democrats said it was a clear attempt to clear the way for DeSantis during a future run. The above bill was passed in Rajya Sabha by 76 votes in favor and 34 votes against.

However, Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose term ends in 2027, has said he is undecided about running for re-election.