What is the time frame for getting real ID?

The deadline to get a Real ID in California is May 7, 2025, which has been extended for another two years. It was announced by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in 2022.
This way, residents of that state can process at the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) without time pressure.
Don’t forget that with a real ID you can fly and fully identify yourself in California. Although there are two years left to complete the procedures, the recommendation is to complete them as soon as possible. Avoid reaching the end of the established period.
According to official data provided by the DMV, 14 million people in California have already processed their Real ID. However, many more residents in the state are yet to undergo the process.
Steps to follow to process Real ID in California
The first thing you need to do is to provide your identity proof. You have several options for this. Consider the following list.
- Valid passport or passport card
- Original US birth certificate or certified copy (abbreviated documents are not valid)
- Valid Residence Card
- Foreign passport with VISA and I-94 form
- Certificate of naturalization or citizenship
- Certified copy of birth in United States territory
- Employment Authorization Document EAD I-766
- Permanent Resident Card
- Foreign birth certificate or consular birth report
- Foreign passport with stamp of I-551 process
- Documents proving the TPS eligibility process
Another important aspect is to verify that you live in California. How to do it? We give you a guide on what you should show.
- Receipts for Apps or cell phone
- Medical, dental, vision, life, home, rental or auto insurance documents
- Account statements from banks, state or federal savings associations, industrial loans, credit unions, or any credit card issuing company
- Invoices mortgages
- Employment documents
- A tax refund from the IRS or the California Franchise Tax Board
- School registration documents
Then make your application online.
- Create a MyDMV account or log in if you already have one
- Keep your Social Security Number (SSN) handy
- Complete the application with the requested information
- Don’t forget to save your registration confirmation number
Finally, visit a DMV office to get your real ID. Take the documents in original or attested copies and your confirmation code.
