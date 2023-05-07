What is the time frame for getting real ID?

The deadline to get a Real ID in California is May 7, 2025, which has been extended for another two years. It was announced by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in 2022.

This way, residents of that state can process at the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) without time pressure.

Don’t forget that with a real ID you can fly and fully identify yourself in California. Although there are two years left to complete the procedures, the recommendation is to complete them as soon as possible. Avoid reaching the end of the established period.

According to official data provided by the DMV, 14 million people in California have already processed their Real ID. However, many more residents in the state are yet to undergo the process.

Steps to follow to process Real ID in California

The first thing you need to do is to provide your identity proof. You have several options for this. Consider the following list.

Valid passport or passport card

Original US birth certificate or certified copy (abbreviated documents are not valid)

Valid Residence Card

Foreign passport with VISA and I-94 form

Certificate of naturalization or citizenship

Certified copy of birth in United States territory

Employment Authorization Document EAD I-766

Permanent Resident Card

Foreign birth certificate or consular birth report

Foreign passport with stamp of I-551 process

Documents proving the TPS eligibility process

Another important aspect is to verify that you live in California. How to do it? We give you a guide on what you should show.

Receipts for Apps or cell phone

Medical, dental, vision, life, home, rental or auto insurance documents

Account statements from banks, state or federal savings associations, industrial loans, credit unions, or any credit card issuing company

Invoices mortgages

Employment documents

A tax refund from the IRS or the California Franchise Tax Board

School registration documents

Then make your application online.

Create a MyDMV account or log in if you already have one

Keep your Social Security Number (SSN) handy

Complete the application with the requested information

Don’t forget to save your registration confirmation number

Finally, visit a DMV office to get your real ID. Take the documents in original or attested copies and your confirmation code.