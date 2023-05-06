More than a thousand soldiers will arrive at the southern border to stem the influx of migrants

Given the imminent expiration of Title 42 in the United States, the Joe Biden administration plans to send an additional 1,500 soldiers to the Mexican border. This, despite the fact that approximately 2,500 members of the North American National Guard were already on the belt.In this regard, Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder confirmed that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has endorsed the position.

Such support is done to free up resources at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). This will allow Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to operate with greater independence on the ground.

That means, as multiple sources clarified to CNN, the troops will be carrying out administrative functions, not police operations.

What action will these players take?

Operations involving 1,500 soldiers cover critical capability gaps such as ground-based detection and surveillance. They will also handle data entry and facility support until CBP addresses these needs through contract support.

The Department of Homeland Security also released a statement confirming the troop deployment. Similarly, he said, Department of Defense (DoD) personnel will not conduct law enforcement activities. They will not have contact with immigrants or other individuals in DHS custody.

Meanwhile, over 7,000 daily encounters have occurred along the US southern border in recent days. This may increase in the coming weeks when the application of Title 42 expires (May 11).

Precisely, this law was approved at the beginning of the pandemic and allowed border officials to quickly deport some migrants.

A year ago, in July 2022, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorgas requested troops to assist CBP. Therefore, Lloyd Austin, Secretary of Defense, approved the deployment of 2,500 troops to the border from October 1, 2022 to September 2023.

This is how these troops currently stand on the border, and an influx of 1,500 members is expected in the coming days.