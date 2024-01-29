Free shipping options in the US

New Jersey's state public transit agency (NJ Transit) in the US offers a special promotion to college students. NJ Transit operates several trains, buses and streetcars throughout the state.

It is the only public corporation covering an entire state and the third largest provider of bus and rail travel in the United States. This year, NJ Transit has a program in place where students can ride any of its transit lines for free for a month.

The promotion offers students one month of free and unlimited travel with the purchase of their three-month student pass. The pass makes it easy for them to travel on any form of transit operated by NJ Transit.

All New Jersey students are eligible to receive their NJ Transit Student Pass. Those working full-time and pursuing a degree or studying at least two courses part-time will benefit.

Full-time and part-time degree seekers can save an additional 25% if they participate in the school-university partnership program. Partner universities have a website to register for a discounted train, bus, bus or light rail pass during the month.

details

For the promotion, the pass will be purchased monthly through the NJTransit APK available for iOS and Android in February, March and April 2024. All three purchases qualify for a free month of travel in May 2024.

Student Passes are stored as ticket preferences in the NJ Transit mobile app and appear each month when passes are available. The pass can be purchased from 5 PM on the 19th of the previous month up to the 10th of the month in which the pass is valid.

The promotion starts in the month of February and you can buy from 19th January to 10th February from 5 PM onwards. After this time, you will lose your chance to travel for free for one month.

Before traveling using May passes, the pass will be deposited into the student's account. The institute promises that the promotion will save students more than 60% in transport to attend classes from February to May 2024.

The May 2024 Free Pass is non-refundable, non-transferable and must be used within this month only. Additionally, it clarifies that the free pass does not include SEPTA and Metro-North stations or Newark Liberty International Airport.