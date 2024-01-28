January 29, 2024

6 injured in American Airlines flight crash landing

(CNN) — An American Airlines flight made a hard landing at Kahului Airport in Hawaii on Saturday, injuring one passenger and five flight attendants.

“American Airlines Flight 271 with service from Los Angeles (LAX) to Maui (OGG) encountered a problem landing at OGG,” American Airlines told CNN in a statement. “The aircraft proceeded to the gate under its own power and customers disembarked normally.”

6 injured people were taken to hospital and later released. There were 167 passengers and 7 crew members on board.

According to American Airlines, the plane was “taken out of service to be inspected by our maintenance team”.

“The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority,” the company added.

Hawaii's Department of Transportation also confirmed to CNN that the plane made a “hard landing” at the airport on Saturday afternoon.

The Central Aviation Administration has announced that an investigation will be conducted into the incident on your website.

“American Airlines Flight 271, an Airbus A320, made a hard landing on runway 20 at Kahului Airport in Hawaii at approximately 2 p.m. local time. Contact the airline for passenger information. “The FAA will investigate,” the statement said.

