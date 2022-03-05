Trump was involved in a “criminal conspiracy.”

The delegation investigating the uprising at the Federal Capital said Wednesday that its evidence shows that former President Donald Trump and his allies were involved in a “criminal conspiracy” to prevent Congress from certifying the results of the presidential election. About it and pressured state officials to rescind the decision.

The commission filed the lawsuit in response to a lawsuit filed by Trump adviser John Eastman.

Eastman, the lawyer who consulted with him when he tried to thwart the presidential election. Trying to prevent the documents from reaching the hands of the Commission When investigating the January 6, 2021 uprising.

The panel argued that there is a legal exception that allows the release of documents related to current or future crimes.

“The select committee has good faith in concluding that the chairman and members of his campaign team were involved in a criminal conspiracy to deceive the United States,” the panel wrote in a document filed in federal court in the Central District. California.

This 221-page document is a very formal attempt by the Commission Link the former president to a federal crimeAlthough the current significance of the document is not clear, lawmakers do not have the capacity to make accusations and can only make relevant recommendations to the judiciary.

The department has been investigating the attack since last year, but has given no indication that it will consider the allegations against Trump.

“Evidence supports President Trump’s intervention During the joint session of Congress on January 6, members of his campaign team were aware that he had not received enough legitimate state election votes to be declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election, although the president sought to manipulate the vice president. According to the court document, it results in his favor.

The document, filed Wednesday, is the Commission’s attempt to refute claims made by Eastman when he received a lawyer-client privilege to prevent congressional investigators from accessing the files.

“The Electoral Commission did not conduct a criminal investigation,” said Benny Thompson, Mississippi Democrat Rep.

“But as the judge emphasized in the previous hearing, the privilege granted by Dr. Eastman raises the question of whether the crime-fraud waiver applies in this situation.”

The document also describes parts of the Commission’s interviews With members of Trump’s aides and former Vice President Mike Pence’s staff, including White House Chief of Staff Mark Short and Chief Adviser Greg Jacob.

The commission said it had found evidence that Trump was trying to block an official move – a testament to the election results in this case – when it sought to obtain Pence to delay proceedings to buy extra time to “handle” the results.

In an email exchange between Eastman and Jacob on January 6, 2021, the former proposed that Benz should intervene in the ethical role of overseeing the certification of election votes.