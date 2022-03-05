March 5, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

White House responds that US Senator Vladimir Putin's assassination was not his "policy" | International | News

White House responds that US Senator Vladimir Putin’s assassination was not his “policy” | International | News

Winston Hale March 5, 2022 2 min read

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki responded to a senator this Friday by saying that killing foreign leaders was not part of “US policy.” Suggested the assassination of Russian President Vladimir PutinTo end the invasion of Ukraine.

During a televised interview on Thursday, The Republican Senator Lindsay Graham I confirm that “Someone in Russia just kicked this guy (Putin) out of the way and this shit is over.” In his opinion, it will be a “great service” to Russia and the rest of the world.

“We do not recommend killing foreigners or regime leaders. This is not US policy, “said Zaki, speaking at a White House daily on Friday.

Alive or dead! Russian businessman Vladimir Putin pays $ 1 million per head

A spokesman said US President Joe Biden had “opened the way for diplomacy” and that the talks would “help resolve the situation.”

Psaki stressed that the United States would “welcome” the ceasefire and the opening of humanitarian routes, but not the assassination of foreign leaders.

Russia is asking for official explanations

Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, responded on Friday that Graham’s statements were “unacceptable and outrageous” and demanded an official explanation.

“Russobophobia and hatred are out of control in the United States. It is unbelievable that a senator from a country who promotes its values ​​as a guide to all humanity gives himself the luxury of calling it terrorism,” the diplomat said. According to picking up the embassy on Facebook.

There was also criticism from Republicans, such as Senator Ted Cruz, who considered proposing to assassinate Putin an “exceptionally bad idea.”

See also  Presence of Omicron Variation of SARS-COV-2 in Cuba ›Cuba vs Granma Confirmed against Govt-19

Impose massive sanctions, boycott Russian oil and gas, and send military aid The Ukrainians must defend themselves, but not call for the assassination of heads of state. “ (I)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Trump was involved in a “criminal conspiracy.”

March 5, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Tony Tantrates: “Every moment I’m a Dominican, every time I breathe I hope I never fail them”

March 4, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Democrats are proposing to revive the family reunification program from Cuba

March 4, 2022 Winston Hale

You may have missed

2 min read

White House responds that US Senator Vladimir Putin’s assassination was not his “policy” | International | News

March 5, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

Ukraine, the door to Europe for Brazilian footballers closes

March 5, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
5 min read

Bachelor of Science in Education with the best average

March 5, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Adamari Lopez: How did he react when Tony Costa confirmed his relationship with Evelyn Beltran | US celebrities | nnda nnlt | Fame

March 5, 2022 Lane Skeldon