White House responds that US Senator Vladimir Putin’s assassination was not his “policy” | International | News

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki responded to a senator this Friday by saying that killing foreign leaders was not part of “US policy.” Suggested the assassination of Russian President Vladimir PutinTo end the invasion of Ukraine.

During a televised interview on Thursday, The Republican Senator Lindsay Graham I confirm that “Someone in Russia just kicked this guy (Putin) out of the way and this shit is over.” In his opinion, it will be a “great service” to Russia and the rest of the world.

“We do not recommend killing foreigners or regime leaders. This is not US policy, “said Zaki, speaking at a White House daily on Friday.

A spokesman said US President Joe Biden had “opened the way for diplomacy” and that the talks would “help resolve the situation.”

Psaki stressed that the United States would “welcome” the ceasefire and the opening of humanitarian routes, but not the assassination of foreign leaders.

Russia is asking for official explanations

Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, responded on Friday that Graham’s statements were “unacceptable and outrageous” and demanded an official explanation.

“Russobophobia and hatred are out of control in the United States. It is unbelievable that a senator from a country who promotes its values ​​as a guide to all humanity gives himself the luxury of calling it terrorism,” the diplomat said. According to picking up the embassy on Facebook.

There was also criticism from Republicans, such as Senator Ted Cruz, who considered proposing to assassinate Putin an “exceptionally bad idea.”

“Impose massive sanctions, boycott Russian oil and gas, and send military aid The Ukrainians must defend themselves, but not call for the assassination of heads of state. “ (I)