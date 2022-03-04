March 4, 2022

Tony Dandrades: "Soy dominicano cada segundo, cada vez que respiro y espero nunca fallarles"

Tony Tantrates: “Every moment I’m a Dominican, every time I breathe I hope I never fail them”

Winston Hale March 4, 2022

Spokesman Tony Tantrates, who declares himself “every moment Dominican”, has been recognized as the “Dominican of Honor” by the Dominican Embassy in Miami, Florida and the US Embassy in that country.

“I came to Miami in 1994, the Dominican community is growing, and now we’re a big force here, contributing a lot to the development of South Florida. I carry my country 24/7 in my heart, Every second I am Dominican, every time I breathe I hope you will never fail. Every time I’m in front of the screen, in front of the film and the sound, I always highlight the best of my country, “Tandrates said after receiving the award.

Ambassador Sonia Guzman described the Dominican spokesperson as a tireless worker who always carried the Dominican high.

“Because he was an example of help and professionalism, a boy who came here always carved his path from being a Dominican,” Guzman said.

Gen. Jacobo Fernandez Guzm பெn Fernandez, Ambassador to Miami, urged Dominicans attending the event to continue to sow national pride in their children, and thanked the TV presenter for his contributions to the diplomatic corps.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts, on behalf of the Ambassador and on behalf of President Louis Abinader, we send you a great warmth through the Consulate General of the Dominican Republic,” Fernandez said.

Other celebrities in attendance: actresses Celines Torrepio and rapper Marial Olia, TV presenter Lourdes Stephen, merengue man Mani Cruz and chef Danny de la Cruz reviewed the Masswipe portal.

Tony Tantrates, who tracks his career at the Hispanic Network Univision, was recently presented with the Premio Mass 2021 and Doral Mayor Digna Cabral.

See also  Biden shifts "all resources" to clarify the appearance of the latest computer attack in the United States

César Antonio Reyes Dandrades, the spokesman’s real name, was born on June 17, 1968 in Santo Domingo, although at the age of 17 he moved with his family to Puerto Rico.

The plaque from the Dominican General Embassy in Miami reads:
“For his valuable contribution to the fulfillment of his professional work, which has always been associated with firm ethical and moral values ​​in support of the Hispanic community in Florida, and for his commitment to the journal’s impartial and faithful training, it deserves him.” , February 27, 2022 “.

