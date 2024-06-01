They promise that Elon Musk could be an adviser in a possible Donald Trump administration

According to Brian Hughes, Trump will decide whether Musk will play an advisory role in his administration. (REUTERS/Composition Infobae)

Former President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk have discussed the possibility of the technology chief taking on an advisory role if the candidate returns to office. White HouseReport The Wall Street Journal. The collaboration marks a significant shift in the relationship between the two, which was previously characterized by public exchanges of insults. According to sources close to these conversations, the recent closeness between the two billionaires is reflected in their frequent phone conversations.

Conversations between Trump And Musk They cover topics like border security and the economy, areas where the tech mogul has been particularly vocal on his social platform. Xpreviously known Twitter.

Although the consultant’s role was not yet fully defined, the two exchanged ideas and thus the CEO SpaceX Should Trump win the election, he would have legitimate influence over the administration of the potential government.

Interest of the CEO Star connection Part of these conversations is his increasingly vocal criticism of liberal policies, which he refers to as “the virus of the awakened mind.” He expressed dissatisfaction with diversity, equity and inclusion programs, which conservatives say will create divisions. He has used his social platform to express his disagreement with the administration on various occasions Biden and with its border security policy.

The Wall Street Journal mentioned during a recent meeting at the residence of Nelson Belts On Palm Beach, Florida, Musk And belts were introduced Trump A plan to invest in a data program aimed at preventing voter fraud. According to informed sources, the plan also includes an influence campaign in elite circles to sway support for Biden’s re-election bid.

A spokesperson for the Trump campaign said, Brian Hughes, noted that “President Trump will be the sole voice in determining the role any individual will play in his presidency.” The debates were not limited to elections and the border sphere, but also addressed technological and scientific issues, including the space force. America.

Elon Musk has criticized the Biden administration’s border security policies. (REUTERS/David Swanson)

During his presidency TrumpOther businessmen have also taken on advisory roles, such as in the case of Marvel’s former president, Isaac Perlmutter. These types of roles are typically unofficial, meaning they don’t have to give up a salary or personal businesses, but they can create conflicts of interest, he said. Fox Business.

Musk He told his allies that he was motivated by concerns about the direction of the country and that he wanted to use his influence in key business circles rather than simply finance. Super Pac. This reflects their lack of interest in subsidies for electric vehicles Tesla, the company he leads, benefits from them. On several occasions, he has criticized electric vehicles and charging policies China Like imported parts.

While Trump was president, other businessmen took on advisory roles without giving up their businesses. (Jabin Botsford/REUTERS)

The former President and Chief Technology Officer also discussed about its future Electric vehicles and related tax credits. Trump has taken a strong stance against such cars in his campaign speeches. Musk He expressed his own criticism of the tariffs. In addition, the president asked the candidate to actively use the platform again. XEspecially its “Space” live audio feature.

Musk’s potential involvement as a Trump adviser could add complications to his already numerous responsibilities as head of multiple companies. Tesla, SpaceX, X and artificial intelligence startups xAI. Concerns about his ability to manage these commitments have intensified, particularly in relation to his salary package 56 billion dollarsIt was rejected by a Delaware judge.