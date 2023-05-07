New USCIS Notification for Issuance of Status Documents

He US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced a new method Asylum seekers or permanent residents can obtain documents proving their status. Now, they have the opportunity to receive this certificate by mail, speeding up their adaptation process and accessing their benefits faster.

The body explained As soon as you are notified of the asylum or residence permit, you send your certificate to the beneficiary immediately. “We already provide documented evidence of their status to certain new asylum seekers and lawful permanent residents upon receipt of notification that an immigration judge or the Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA) has granted status,” it explains. Report.

Aliens granted asylum in the United States must always obtain documentation proving that status

However, USCIS pointed it out This benefit can also be availed by contacting the Public Relations Centre. Sometimes the agency does not receive these notifications from the judge or BIA, which can further delay the process.

This means that change Beneficiaries do not have to go directly to a USCIS office to claim their asylum certificate or green card. “Our field offices can now deliver these documents to asylum seekers and lawful permanent residents by mail instead of scheduling an in-person meeting, which removes an unnecessary burden on the person ordered by the immigration judge or BIA,” the agency said.

The purpose of this new measure is to “New asylum seekers and lawful permanent residents can find work, travel and receive other benefits to which they are entitled.”. Once you have your credentials, you can begin your career in the United States.

The Immigration Commission itself has released its report web page Anyone granted citizenship or asylum status must obtain one green card or Form I-94 with asylum stamp. If it is not provided immediately, you should contact the Uscis Contact Center.

To do the latter, You should have some information: “Without this information, we cannot fully respond to your inquiry. We will review your application and send you your position documents or, if necessary, we can schedule an in-person meeting at your local office.

Asylum or Green Card certificates can now also be received by mail

On the other hand, This policy does not mean that immigration offices cannot be visited. If you have any questions about your case, Uscis facilities are open for consultation and can be contacted by phone: “Our phone system with voice recognition provides answers to common questions 24 hours a day. Dial 800-375-5283 (TTY 800-767-1833) and ask your question in English or Spanish. The system will respond, and you can send links to forms and information via email or text.

