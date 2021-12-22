December 22, 2021

Will Bruno Rodriguez leave? Changes to MINREX Cuban leadership continue

December 22, 2021

Rumors circulating in Cuba about the state of health of Bruno Rodriguez Seems to be confirmed again Not only in the face of the counselor’s marked weight loss and physical deterioration, but with a new label Vice Minister Foreign relations first, announced Tuesday.

according to Rodriguez TwitterAnd Gerardo Benalver was appointed to replace Marcelino Medina, which he kept for 12 years.

“I congratulate Gerardo Penalver, the new First Deputy Secretary of State. Marcelino Medina has succeeded in his new duties in the Foreign Service, which I congratulate him for his worthy commitment, dedication, and results in the last 12 years,” Rodriguez wrote.

Medina, who from 2001 to 2005 served as Cuban Ambassador to Germany, The new representative of Havana will be in its embassy in Madrid.

for this part, BenalvirHolds a degree in International Political Relations. He held various responsibilities in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.MINRIX) Cuban Since 2020, he has held the position of Deputy Minister in the Al Jazeera Chancellery.

This category has been added to Josefina VidalOne of the negotiators for the so-called improvement of diplomatic relations between Havana and Washington was a new deputy minister last October.

The official, who is also a member of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party, was the ambassador to Canada.

At the end of September, Vidal had left the Cuban embassy in Ottawa and announced his return to the island after more than four years in the North American country, amid greater official silence over his new position.

Posted on September 28 from your account on the social networking site Twitter.

See also  Hundreds of Mayan artifacts have been discovered along the road to the construction of a train in Mexico

The official website of MINREX on that occasion did not mention the end of the mission of Vidal, who in 2018 received from Miguel Díaz-Canel the “rank of ambassador of the Republic of Cuba” for life, an honor bestowed by the system for the first time to her.

Various observers are of the opinion that the replacement of the current advisor can occur at any time and current changes in attitudes are made to prepare his replacement.

