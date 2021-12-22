Have you interacted with someone who tested positive for COVID-19? Now you must quarantine, even if you have been vaccinated

the Ministry of Health This morning I mentioned that anyone who has been in contact with a positive case of COVID-19 should be quarantined, regardless of whether or not they have been vaccinated against the virus.

chief epidemiology officer, Melissa MarzanIn a press release, he explained, the requirement is due to an update of the quarantine component of vaccinated people in the Case Investigation and Contact Tracing Manual.

“Due to the high incidence of COVID-19 cases in Puerto Rico, the Department of Health is implementing a reduced quarantine among fully vaccinated people who have been in contact with a positive case. This strategy has already been used in the educational institutions directory since last August”Marzan said.

What should vaccinators do after contact with a positive case according to health?

Quarantine for seven days from your last contact.

On the fifth day of exposure, the person must undergo a viral examination. The agency has not mentioned the test, but the scientific community insists that the molecular test (PCR) gives greater accuracy.

If negative, complete the seven-day quarantine and on the eighth day, after exposure, continue with your daily activities.

Monitor your symptoms until the 14th day of exposure.

What should non-vaccinated people do after coming into contact with a positive case, according to Health?

Quarantine for 14 days from your last contact.

– On the fifth day of starting the quarantine, a diagnostic test (PCR) for COVID-19 is required.

If the result is negative, you must continue to quarantine until the end of the 14-day period.

“It is Christmas where it is shared with family and friends, but it is important that we all support the required quarantine and isolation measures. If you come into contact with someone with COVID-19, you should limit your activities in the community, work and school, and maintain physical distance. With other family members, use a mask and wash your hands frequently,” Marzan said.