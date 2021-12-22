December 22, 2021

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

S$460 million added to reshape the colonial city

Phyllis Ward December 22, 2021 2 min read

the government, through the Ministry the landmarks of the city (Mitur), you will invest a total 460 million Brazilian riyals to continue to redesign colonial cityThe main tourist attraction of Santo Domingo.

This was announced by the President Louis AbenaderAfter a meeting that lasted nearly two hours with the tourist office at Borghella Palace, located in the historical center of the capital.

The head of state clarified that investing with Mitor’s money has nothing to do with a loan 90 million US dollars who – which It was approved a few months ago The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to implement the second reform phase, through the Integrated Tourism and Urban Development Program in colonial city.

Specifically, the funds will be focused on Restoration of some streets and monuments And other small businesses that are not included in the IDB loan, the president said.

“For the first time in 30 years, all the monuments were displayed in colonial city, most notable in this context is David Collado, owner of Mitur.

It might interest you

In addition, the meeting analyzed other tourism projects: the Santo Domingo Convention Center, the redevelopment of Las Terrenas Beach, Samana, and the Bergantin Beach Project, in Puerto Plata, where government She plans to set up a movie studio with the actor Vin Diesel.

From the management of Danilo Medina, colonial city It has undergone an overhaul to turn it into a magnet that attracts a percentage of the millions of tourists who come to the country.

Abenader’s recent visit to the colonial zone That was at the beginning of September this yearWhen he and a number of officials toured many restaurants and streets. At that time, he invited residents to learn about the history of the Dominican Republic.

See also  Elsa strengthens to be the first hurricane of the season

From Arroyo Cano, San Juan. Journalist in Diario Libre. Passionate about web programming, digital marketing and search engine optimization.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Gustavo Sanchez Calls Yeni Bernice and Wilson Camacho ‘Little Boys’

December 21, 2021 Phyllis Ward
5 min read

Chile Election 2021: Faces of Change in Chile: A New Generation Comes to La Moneda with Borek | international

December 21, 2021 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

New executive order requires a negative COVID-19 test or vaccination guide to enter the food and beverage business

December 21, 2021 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

4 min read

Prizes and where to see memorable ads

December 22, 2021 Zera Pearson
2 min read

They beat Adamari López on Instagram for this video

December 22, 2021 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Good results for science from Santiago in 2021 (+ photos)

December 22, 2021 Zera Pearson
2 min read

They reveal when the Trevor Bauer case will be decided in major companies

December 22, 2021 Cassandra Curtis