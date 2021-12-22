S$460 million added to reshape the colonial city

the government, through the Ministry the landmarks of the city (Mitur), you will invest a total 460 million Brazilian riyals to continue to redesign colonial cityThe main tourist attraction of Santo Domingo.

This was announced by the President Louis AbenaderAfter a meeting that lasted nearly two hours with the tourist office at Borghella Palace, located in the historical center of the capital.

The head of state clarified that investing with Mitor’s money has nothing to do with a loan 90 million US dollars who – which It was approved a few months ago The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to implement the second reform phase, through the Integrated Tourism and Urban Development Program in colonial city.

Specifically, the funds will be focused on Restoration of some streets and monuments And other small businesses that are not included in the IDB loan, the president said.

“For the first time in 30 years, all the monuments were displayed in colonial city“, most notable in this context is David Collado, owner of Mitur.

It might interest you

In addition, the meeting analyzed other tourism projects: the Santo Domingo Convention Center, the redevelopment of Las Terrenas Beach, Samana, and the Bergantin Beach Project, in Puerto Plata, where government She plans to set up a movie studio with the actor Vin Diesel.

From the management of Danilo Medina, colonial city It has undergone an overhaul to turn it into a magnet that attracts a percentage of the millions of tourists who come to the country.

Abenader’s recent visit to the colonial zone That was at the beginning of September this yearWhen he and a number of officials toured many restaurants and streets. At that time, he invited residents to learn about the history of the Dominican Republic.