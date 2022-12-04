Why changing automatic transmission oil can harm its operation

Automatic transmissions use a special oil, The oil acts as a lubricant for all moving parts within the transmission. In addition, this fluid also acts as a coolant and a viscous fluid that allows all parts to work together smoothly.

In automatic transmissions, oil degrades and degrades with use and becomes contaminated with worn parts of the transmission.. If the contaminated oil is not changed, it will shorten the life of the transmission.

Oil change services for a Automatic transmission varies every 60,000 to 100,000 milesbut changing it more often does not hurt.

However, many people are misinformed and believe that changing transmission oil can end up affecting its operation. This is why you should investigate and confirm before making a decision, so you will only know this is true if it is already too late.

Why would changing the automatic transmission oil damage its operation?

Changing the fluid can’t do any harm on its own, if all is well inside the transmission. Problems start to arise when you change the fluid if your clutches are already worn out or damaged from use. If you go and replace the fluid after it’s already worn out. This can cause the transmission to slip while moving forward.

If you have a high mileage vehicle and have never changed the transmission fluid before, doing so now can cause transmission slip due to a drastic change in the composition of the transmission fluid.

If you have dirty fluid running through your transmission, the dirty oil may be causing friction in your car that keeps it from slipping when you change gears. Changing the fluid at this point could cause problems with your vehicle.

If your transmission still works and isn’t causing you any problems, it may be best to continue driving the vehicle with dirty transmission fluid.

