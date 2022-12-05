4 Signs That Your Car’s Catalytic Converter Is No Longer Working

converter The catalytic converter is part of your car’s exhaust system Its main function is to reduce pollution caused by expelling exhaust gases to the outside. In this way, the environmental repercussions of the polluting emissions produced by automobiles are reduced.

The catalytic converter starts working when the exhaust gases exit the engine They heat it red hot. Thus the unburned hydrocarbon molecules, nitrogen oxide and carbon monoxide (CO) produced by combustion are captured and begin to react.

sure, The catalytic converter performs very important functions For the smooth running of the car and care for the environment. This is why you should always take care of him and watch when he stops applying.

For this, Here we tell you four signs that your car’s catalytic converter is no longer working.

1.- Slow acceleration

If you notice that your engine is suddenly experiencing a significant loss of power and you can’t rev it up as well as you used to, you may be experiencing one of the most common symptoms of a catalytic converter blockage.

Your engine’s ability to suck in clean air and expel exhaust gases is linked to it: a blockage in the exhaust interrupts this process. If you have a clogged converter, your engine won’t mix the air and fuel efficiently enough, resulting in less combustion, less power, and poor acceleration.

2.- High fuel consumption

A bad catalytic converter usually means poor fuel efficiency. Your engine relies on the O2 sensors to properly mix the oxygen and fuel: A clog can cause the sensor to think it’s getting more air than it is, thus injecting more fuel than it can actually use in the process.

3.- A different smell

When the catalytic converter is working as it should, all the chemicals and gases that your car produces inside the exhaust system are converted into safe compounds. However, if you are experiencing catalytic converter problems, you will most likely notice a rotten egg or sulfur smell coming from your exhaust.

4.- Engine failure

The performance of your engine and vehicle depends on the complete combustion of fuel. A faulty catalytic converter will cause incomplete combustion within the spark plug cylinders, causing engine misfires and making it difficult to start your vehicle.

Any time you notice recurring engine misfires, you’re faced with the signs of a faulty catalytic converter that needs replacing.

