Who is the Head of the Department of Neurology for Region IV in Asturias?

Miguel Angel Laneza, MD, Chief of Neurology in the Clinical Department of Neurosciences in District Four Health.

The Department of the Fourth Health District of the Health Services of the Principality of Asturias has been appointed Miguel Angel Laneza Head of the Department of Neurology, in the field of Clinical Management of Neuroscience in Health District IV.

Due to the evaluation committee’s suggestion, the management considered Llaneza to be The candidate with the highest score, as stated in Official Gazette of the Principality of Asturias (BUPA). The Asturian neurologist was re-elected as Coordinator of the Demyelinating Disease Study Group of the Spanish Neurological Society (SEN) in January 2021.

So far it was Head of the Department of Neurology at the University Hospitals Complex Ferrol, where he served as coordinator and chair of the individual consultation on demyelinating diseases.

Llaneza is Bachelor of Medicine and General Surgery from the University of Oviedo, MD from the University of A Coruña and a specialist in neurology from the Central University Hospital of Asturias in Oviedo.

He is also an author Many scientific articles And chapters of books, always related to neurology, as well as teaching various undergraduate, postgraduate and MIR courses.

Finally, Llaneza is a permanent member of the Sergas Regional Committee for the Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis and is part of the Asterian Neurological Society and the Galician Neurology Society, of which he was president for several years.