December 17, 2021

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Miguel Ángel Llaneza, jefe de Servicio de Neurología de Área IV en Asturias

Who is the Head of the Department of Neurology for Region IV in Asturias?

Zera Pearson December 15, 2021 2 min read

Miguel Angel Laneza, MD, Chief of Neurology in the Clinical Department of Neurosciences in District Four Health.

The Department of the Fourth Health District of the Health Services of the Principality of Asturias has been appointed Miguel Angel Laneza Head of the Department of Neurology, in the field of Clinical Management of Neuroscience in Health District IV.

Due to the evaluation committee’s suggestion, the management considered Llaneza to be The candidate with the highest score, as stated in Official Gazette of the Principality of Asturias (BUPA). The Asturian neurologist was re-elected as Coordinator of the Demyelinating Disease Study Group of the Spanish Neurological Society (SEN) in January 2021.

So far it was Head of the Department of Neurology at the University Hospitals Complex Ferrol, where he served as coordinator and chair of the individual consultation on demyelinating diseases.

Llaneza is Bachelor of Medicine and General Surgery from the University of Oviedo, MD from the University of A Coruña and a specialist in neurology from the Central University Hospital of Asturias in Oviedo.

He is also an author Many scientific articles And chapters of books, always related to neurology, as well as teaching various undergraduate, postgraduate and MIR courses.

Finally, Llaneza is a permanent member of the Sergas Regional Committee for the Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis and is part of the Asterian Neurological Society and the Galician Neurology Society, of which he was president for several years.

Although it may contain statements, statements, or notes from health institutions or professionals, the information in medical writing is edited and prepared by journalists. We recommend that the reader be consulted on any health-related question with a healthcare professional.

See also  Top 10 Universities to Study Medicine in Latin America

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

How many calories can you burn in 30 minutes of exercise? These are the five most effective exercises

December 16, 2021 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Science. The Grand Canyon of Mars harbors water just below the surface

December 16, 2021 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Viral video | The story of a Taiwanese professor who shares his love for medicine with his detailed chalk drawings of the human body | YouTube Taiwan | nnda nnrt stories | stories

December 16, 2021 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

McDonald’s recovers $105 million from ex-CEO Steve Easterbrook

December 16, 2021 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Exclusive series “Líos de Familia” Dominican for Pantaya platform

December 16, 2021 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

How many calories can you burn in 30 minutes of exercise? These are the five most effective exercises

December 16, 2021 Zera Pearson
2 min read

UEFA Champions League: UEFA apologizes for shameful draw for Round of 16 | Alexandre Ceferin | Sports

December 16, 2021 Cassandra Curtis