Who are the presidents who will attend the Summit of the Americas?

(CNN Spanish) – The top of the americas It started in Los Angeles on Monday and a map of the co-chairs and absentees — because they weren’t invited or because they decided not to attend — is taking shape.

The presence of US leaders at the meeting organized by President Joe Biden’s government has been the focus of discussions since Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba began to be excluded from the event.

This is no longer possible: the United States officially decided not to extend invitations to these leaders because it had “reservations about the lack of democratic space and the human rights situation” in Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.

Several presidents of the region, including Mexican Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, insisted that all countries be part of the summit and made their participation conditional on this factor. Lopez Obrador is one of the leaders who wouldn’t be.

This is what we know about who will participate and who will not.

Presidents attending the Summit of the Americas

Argentina: President Alberto Fernandez was one of those who spoke publicly about the need to invite all leaders to the summit and questioned their participation. However, the Argentine president confirmed His participation with Biden himself, according to Tellam, in the framework of a telephone conversation he had on Wednesday, June 1, in which it was also agreed to a meeting between the two leaders. In July in Washington.

Brazil: The Brazilian Foreign Minister confirmed to CNN that Jair Bolsonaro will participate in the summit and hopes to hold a bilateral meeting with Biden.

Canada: Justin Trudeau will participate, as can be inferred from a call he had with Biden, which, According to the White HouseThe summit rightly discussed their common goal of growth.

Chili pepper: president Gabriel Borek will also participateHe also confirmed his foreign minister at a press conference, who criticized the exclusion of Maduro, Diaz-Canel and Ortega, CNN reported in Chile.

Costa Rica: “Going to the top is the right thing for our country”, President Rodrigo Chavez said In an interview with Efe.

Colombia: President Evan Duque confirmed his participation, according to an Effie report based on official sources. in march duke have indicated To the “wonderful opportunity” represented by the Summit of the Americas, which could suggest its participation, and recently Vice President and Secretary of State Marta Lucia Ramirez said that the issue of democracy cannot be “ignored” on the agenda, According to F.

Ecuador: Guillermo Laso who met Biden recently confirmed his participation in the summit, According to a Reuters report.

Panama: Lorentezo Cortizo Confirmed in April Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who will participate in the meeting.

Paraguay: Mario Abdo will participate in the summit. according towhich was quoted by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the country that currently holds the interim presidency of Mercosur.

PeruPedro Castillo has asked Congress for permission to travel to the United States for the summit, according to an Eve report.

dominican republic: Louis Abenader confirmed his participation, according to Efe report used by different mediaHe stressed that he respects the decision of the United States, although his country will invite all presidents when it hosts the Ibero-American summit next year.

Those who will not participate in the summit

Bolivia: President Louis Ars is one of those confirmed They will not participate after the United States refused to invite Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.

Cuba: not invited. He wrote in “I can assure you I will in no way attend” Twitter thread is long President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who stated that “the United States government envisaged from the outset that the Summit of the Americas would not be inclusive.”

Guatemala: Alejandro Giamatti confirmed that he would not participate in the summit In the United States, which criticized the recent re-election of Attorney General, Consuelo Porras. “I said that and I repeat to the ambassador of that nation that this country can be that big (small), but as long as I’m president, this country is respected and its sovereignty is respected,” claimed.

Honduras: Honduran President Xiomara Castro will not attend the Summit of the Americas taking place in Los Angeles, California, as confirmed to CNN by the communications team at the Presidential House.

Mexico: President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador confirmed on Monday that he will not participate. “I will not attend the summit because not all the countries of the Americas have been invited and I believe that the policy that has been imposed centuries ago must be changed. Exclusion, desire to dominate without reason, The President pointed out the lack of respect for the sovereignty of states and the independence of each state.

Nicaragua: The United States did not extend an invitation to President Daniel Ortega, who had previously spoken out against the summit before confirming his exclusion. “We are not interested in being at that top,” he said.That peak does not glorify anyone… That peak is filthy, muddy“.

Venezuela: Government Biden also did not invite the questioning president, Nicolas Maduro, who was explicit about his absence. “In Venezuela we have a clear path: union, inclusion, diversity, democracy, and the right to build our own destiny. We reject allegations of exclusion and discrimination against peoples in the top of AmericasHe wrote about it on Twitter.

Uruguay: President Luis Lacalle-Poe has tested positive for covid-19 and will not be able to go to the top. He had previously indicated his participation in a recent BBC interview, and happened To the US envoy this week, who “congratulated and thanked” the country for its “leading towards a democratic region,” according to the embassy.

Savior: President Najib Boukil will not attend. The country will be represented by Secretary of State Alexandra Hill.

This article was originally published on May 31 and has been updated with the latest information.