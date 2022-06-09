June 9, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Blinken accuses Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua of criminalizing the press

Blinken accuses Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua of criminalizing the press

Phyllis Ward June 9, 2022 2 min read

Los Angeles, USA

The US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, charged this Tuesday The governments of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela for criminalizing the press, He stressed that his country is investing to protect press freedom on the continent.

“In Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, the simple act of practicing independent journalism is a a crime”He stressed during a dialogue on the occasion of the Summit of the Americas, which will be held this week in Los Angeles (USA).

Specifically, the United States, which is hosting the event, did not invite Cuban, Venezuelan or Nicaraguan authorities to the summit. Considering that they do not respect democracy.

The exclusion of these three countries provoked the protest of some leaders of the region, such as the Mexican president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who rescinded his aid.

Blinken gave examples of Nicaraguan journalists and dissidents Miguel Mora and Miguel Mendoza, who ‘They are unjustly imprisoned’ They were sentenced under “offensive legislation”.

He also denounced that independent journalists in Cuba were “subjected to systematic abuse”, including weeks of house arrest.

American wallet holder Foreign Affairs lamented the killing of at least 16 journalists in America in 2022, He cited the case of Mexicans Yesenia Mulindo and Sheila Johana Garcia, who were killed in Veracruz in May.

“No other region in the world is more dangerous for journalists,” Blinken said, criticizing the fact that in many countries the message is being sent that These crimes can be committed with impunity.”

In addition, he criticized that there are governments promoting “laws that abolish freedom of expression”, He cited El Salvador’s emergency system, whose president, Neb Bokil, also did not attend the Western Hemisphere meeting.

See also  Havana has asked Spain to donate medicines for Covid-19 due to the shortage on the island

In light of this, Blinken asserted that the United States “is working across the region to strengthen the rule of law,” training judges and prosecutors on crimes against journalists.

He noted that the US Agency for Development (Usaid) will invest $9 million in a global defense fund for journalists and media outlets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

5 min read

Who are the presidents who will attend the Summit of the Americas?

June 8, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Few know Fausto Miguel Cruz in La Vega

June 8, 2022 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

They have recovered the bodies of two brothers who died at El Hippie Pond in Naguabo

June 7, 2022 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

4 min read

Astronomers have found another fast-repeating radio burst

June 9, 2022 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

A patient with monkey flu has escaped from a hospital in Jalisco and flew to the United States

June 9, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Diet, asthma, and severe exacerbations in Puerto Rican youth

June 9, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Arturo Vidal nothing to become a Flamengo player

June 9, 2022 Cassandra Curtis