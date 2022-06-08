June 8, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Pocos conocen a Fausto Miguel Cruz en La Vega

Few know Fausto Miguel Cruz in La Vega

Phyllis Ward June 8, 2022 2 min read

Many people in La Vega say they don’t know Fausto Miguel Cruz de la Mota, a personal friend of Orlando Jorge Mira who admitted he was shot dead Monday in his office at the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources.

“They say this guy was born here, but he was with very few people, he was antisocial and few people knew him,” said a vegetarian taxi driver. Other people involved in the trade stated that although he was said to be a merchant, they did not know him.

People say it is possible that the acknowledged killer was born in La Vega, but that he grew up and lived elsewhere. “I have no idea, I’ve never heard of it even though La Vega is a small town,” said pharmacist Delphine Solis.

“They say he was the son of a man from the Air Force,” said the small merchant Manuel, “and people like that don’t like to live in small towns, like La Vega, they always go to live in the capital or in Santiago.” Toribio.

Cruz de la Mota was born on June 30, 1965, the son of the former Chief of Staff of the Dominican Air Force from 1988-1990, Major General Fausto Miguel Cruz Ramirez, who retired in 2003, by Decree 239-03 of then President Hipólito Mejia.

In 2010, Orlando Jorge Mira returned to Santiago with the intention of becoming a senator, but lost.

See also  Reynosa maquiladoras sets schedule due to shooting

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

They have recovered the bodies of two brothers who died at El Hippie Pond in Naguabo

June 7, 2022 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

Summit of the Americas live: news and breaking news

June 7, 2022 Phyllis Ward
5 min read

AMLO will not attend the Summit of the Americas, but will meet with Biden

June 7, 2022 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

3 min read

In the wake of the diplomatic turmoil, the State Department has asked the son of former lawyer Vivian Morales to resign.

June 8, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Inditex earns 80% more in the first quarter than Ortega at the helm of the company and provides 216 million to Ukraine | comp

June 8, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Costa Rica will play the match of their lives against New Zealand in the play-off to Qatar 2022

June 8, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Few know Fausto Miguel Cruz in La Vega

June 8, 2022 Phyllis Ward