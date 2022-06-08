Few know Fausto Miguel Cruz in La Vega

Many people in La Vega say they don’t know Fausto Miguel Cruz de la Mota, a personal friend of Orlando Jorge Mira who admitted he was shot dead Monday in his office at the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources.

“They say this guy was born here, but he was with very few people, he was antisocial and few people knew him,” said a vegetarian taxi driver. Other people involved in the trade stated that although he was said to be a merchant, they did not know him.

People say it is possible that the acknowledged killer was born in La Vega, but that he grew up and lived elsewhere. “I have no idea, I’ve never heard of it even though La Vega is a small town,” said pharmacist Delphine Solis.

“They say he was the son of a man from the Air Force,” said the small merchant Manuel, “and people like that don’t like to live in small towns, like La Vega, they always go to live in the capital or in Santiago.” Toribio.

Cruz de la Mota was born on June 30, 1965, the son of the former Chief of Staff of the Dominican Air Force from 1988-1990, Major General Fausto Miguel Cruz Ramirez, who retired in 2003, by Decree 239-03 of then President Hipólito Mejia.

In 2010, Orlando Jorge Mira returned to Santiago with the intention of becoming a senator, but lost.