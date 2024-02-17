February 17, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

WhatsApp will stop working on these mobile phones starting March: full list

WhatsApp will stop working on these mobile phones starting March: full list

Roger Rehbein February 17, 2024 2 min read

New WhatsApp features prevent it from continuing to work on older devices.

Millions of users around the world may be affected by the WhatsApp system requirements update. The popular instant messaging app has announced that it will stop working on some mobile phone models starting February 29, 2024.

You may be interested in: Goodbye spam! This is how you can block ads on WhatsApp without opening the app

This decision is part of WhatsApp's ongoing efforts to improve the security and efficiency of its service. The company confirms that the update will allow it to provide a better experience for users and protect their data more effectively.

As of February 29, 2024, these mobile devices will no longer be able to access this popular instant messaging platform:

Samsung

  • Samsung Galaxy Core.
  • Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite.
  • Samsung Galaxy Ace 2.
  • Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini.
  • Samsung Galaxy Trend II.
  • Samsung Galaxy X2 cover.

    • iPhone

  • iPhone 6s.
  • iPhone 6s plus.

    • LG

  • LG Optimus L3 II Duo.
  • LG Optimus L5 II.
  • LG Optimus F5.
  • LG Optimus L7II.
  • LG Optimus L5 Dual.
  • LG Optimus L7 Dual.
  • LG Optimus F3.
  • LG Optimus L3 II.
  • LG Optimus F3Q.
  • LG Optimus L2 II.
  • LG Optimus L4 II.
  • LG Optimus F6.
  • LG proceeds.
  • LG Lucid 2.
  • LG Optimus F7.

    • Huawei

  • Huawei Ascend Mate.
  • Huawei Ascend G740.
  • Huawei Ascend D2.

    • Sony

  • Sony Xperia M.
  • Lenovo A820.

    • ZTE

  • ZTE V956 – Umi X2.
  • ZTE Grand S Flex.
  • ZTE Grand Note.

    • Other brands

  • Fi F1THL W8.
  • Wiko Sync Five.
  • Wenko Dark Knight.
  • Archos 53 Platinum.

    • Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    More Stories

    3 min read

    Researchers have found water on the surface of two asteroids using data from a expired NASA mission

    February 16, 2024 Roger Rehbein
    2 min read

    available now! New feature to block WhatsApp

    February 16, 2024 Roger Rehbein
    4 min read

    The chicken or the egg: A scientific study reveals which was the first creation?

    February 15, 2024 Roger Rehbein

    You may have missed

    2 min read

    John Bodmer spoke about his continuity at Atletico Nacional after the defeat to Cali | Colombian Football | Betplay League

    February 17, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
    2 min read

    WhatsApp will stop working on these mobile phones starting March: full list

    February 17, 2024 Roger Rehbein
    4 min read

    Pepe Mujica: “In Venezuela there is an authoritarian government and you can call it a dictator or call it whatever you want.”

    February 17, 2024 Phyllis Ward
    2 min read

    The US coin was auctioned for approximately $14,000

    February 17, 2024 Zera Pearson