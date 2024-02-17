WhatsApp will stop working on these mobile phones starting March: full list

New WhatsApp features prevent it from continuing to work on older devices.
Millions of users around the world may be affected by the WhatsApp system requirements update. The popular instant messaging app has announced that it will stop working on some mobile phone models starting February 29, 2024.
You may be interested in: Goodbye spam! This is how you can block ads on WhatsApp without opening the app
This decision is part of WhatsApp's ongoing efforts to improve the security and efficiency of its service. The company confirms that the update will allow it to provide a better experience for users and protect their data more effectively.
As of February 29, 2024, these mobile devices will no longer be able to access this popular instant messaging platform:
Samsung
iPhone
LG
Huawei
Sony
ZTE
Other brands
“Proud web fanatic. Subtly charming twitter geek. Reader. Internet trailblazer. Music buff.”
More Stories
Researchers have found water on the surface of two asteroids using data from a expired NASA mission
available now! New feature to block WhatsApp
The chicken or the egg: A scientific study reveals which was the first creation?