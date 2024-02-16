Researchers have found water on the surface of two asteroids using data from a expired NASA mission

The researchers used data from A NASA mission The discovery of water on the surface of two asteroids has already been completed, according to a study conducted by the center Southwest Research Institute. This revelation was made possible thanks to Stratospheric Infrared Astronomy ObservatoryIt is a joint project between scientists from the US Space Agency and… German Space Agency in DLR.
Previously, scientists had detected a form of hydrogen on these asteroids, but they were unable to distinguish between water and its closest chemical relative, hydroxyl. Led search Anicia ArredondoIt focused on four asteroids rich in silicates, a substance that includes silicon and oxygen among other molecules. who are they, Two of them had molecular water on their surfaces.
These discoveries reveal how materials in space are distributed and evolve over time.. He explained, “Asteroids are remnants of the planetary formation process, so their composition varies depending on where they were formed in the solar nebula.” Arredondo In an article from Planetary Science Journal Quoted CBS News.
This discovery not only sheds light on how water circulates on Earth, but it could also help scientists understand how this liquid is distributed in other solar systems. from here, It could indicate where to look for other life forms in space. “Detecting water molecules on asteroids could help scientists understand how water spreads on Earth,” he commented. Arredondo.
In addition, the study compared these discoveries with previous findings of the presence of water on Earth's surface moonHydrogen molecules were found “trapped in a cubic meter of soil spread across the moon's surface” and “chemically bound to metals.” the “The abundance of water found on asteroids is consistent with water discovered on the Moon“, suggesting that it may be related to metals or other materials found on asteroids and on our natural moon.
He added that the research will continue to expand, with plans to study 30 more targets “to increase our understanding of water distribution in the solar system.” Arredondo. The team will use James Webb Space Telescope To investigate some of these goals, which could reveal more about the secrets of water in space.
The importance of these discoveries lies not only in the scientific understanding of water distribution in our solar system, but also in… Implications for the search for extraterrestrial life.
“Proud web fanatic. Subtly charming twitter geek. Reader. Internet trailblazer. Music buff.”
More Stories
available now! New feature to block WhatsApp
The chicken or the egg: A scientific study reveals which was the first creation?
How to update WhatsApp to get new functions