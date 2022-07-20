A solar storm may occur on July 19 and this is what will happen to Earth

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) He warned by many of his experts that on July 19, a solar storm might form in the King Star and its destination would be the nine planets revolving around it, including, of course, Earth.

Actual behavior that you will have Unpredictable solar stormHowever, the researchers emphasize that the consequences for the planet will be moderate and will not require further attention, unless for some reason strange or disproportionate phenomena are created, which they consider to be very complex.

Effects of a solar storm It would be unexpected for humans, however, its severity could be greater, and thus, could affect Telecommunications And even effects on a physical level in humans, if they are directly exposed to solar radiation for a long time.

On the other hand, the US Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) He issued an alert regarding this phenomenon, similar to the one on June 13, in which most of the emissions scattered through the magnetosphere.

According to NASA, the magnetosphere is a “giant magnetic bubble” responsible for the deflection of most of the solar material falling toward Earth, roughly Million 609 thousand kilometers per hourso the effects of a file solar storm It will only be temporary.

What effects can it cause on Earth?

The effects will be at the electromagnetic level, affecting communications, both radio signals, as well as radars, and navigational disturbances of some devices, of course, geolocation systems (GPS), as well as generating the northern lights at lower-than-normal latitudes.

If affected by humans, very slight dizziness, general fatigue, as well as headaches, which in no way will not be dangerous, will be only temporary.

The effects of a solar storm can be felt about 52 hours after emission, for a period of 24 to 48 hours in Earth.

