How to send custom messages from WhatsApp Web

WhatsApp is one of the most important communication platforms, through which you can send messages, videos, photos, stickers, documents, and different types of files. And with the web version, it will help you connect even from your computer, with almost the same functions that you use from your cell phone.

For those who use WhatsApp web there are functions that can only be used from the computer, one of them is sending personalized messages, here we tell you how to send texts in the form of cartoons, whether from Batman, Mario Bros or even Mickey to make chats with your friends and family more interesting.

Customized text messages from WhatsApp on the web

One of the advantages of WhatsApp Web is that you can get many tricks without downloading additional extensions or software that affect the operation of your cell phone.

If you want to send personalized messages from WhatsApp Web, with these simple steps, you don’t need to download alternative extensions for your app. These are pictures of animated characters or even giant texts that make your conversations more fun.

Steps to send personal texts

First, you have to open the WhatsApp web page, from your browser and enter your account, sync your data.

Choose the chat where you will send the personalized message

In another tab, go to the ORURO777 page, you can also enter from the following link.

There you will see different characters that you can send in your chats, choose the one that looks the most fun to you.

You click on the image you like and it will give you several options, choose “copy”.

After that, go back to the WhatsApp chat where you want to send it, with left click a menu will appear, click on “Paste”

This way you can send it like any other text message by clicking send.

There are many options to choose from, from cartoon or comic characters, things like flowers and even romantic phrases.

