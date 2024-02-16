available now! New feature to block WhatsApp

Are you one of those people who are obsessed with the mobile messaging app WhatsApp? Well, you should know that they have launched a new blocking function for those spams that you don't recognize at all. We tell you below.

according to Reports In the press release, WhatsApp launched a new feature that many users have been waiting for for a long time. This is a faster and more convenient way to block unwanted messages without having to open them.

Meta's messaging app reported the news (through a message on its official platform account, explaining the new feature). What it allows is that when you receive a message from an unknown contact on your lock screen, all you have to do is press and hold on the notification and several options will appear.

One of them is to block the sender at that moment. Very easy and useful. If you want to report a contact, the app will also show you a second pop-up message.

The new blocking feature in WhatsApp

How do I do it? Simply check the Report a Contact box and then choose Block in the pop-up window that will appear on your device. By the way, the update saves you the hassle of opening the app and searching chats just to block those unwanted messages.

This new option is designed to save time when you want to block someone without having to go to submenus and go through the hassle of finding and opening a chat. Before that, you had to open a chat and look in the drop-down menu for the block option.

Therefore, the process is simplified without losing efficiency. By the way, another way to do this in WhatsApp is to long press on a message in the chat list and then enter the drop-down menu to find the desired option.

And so WhatsApp continues its fight against spam with new features that give you more control over your messaging experience. This latest update lets you block spam from the lock screen, making it easier to deal with spam and improving the smoothness of your conversations.