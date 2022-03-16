March 16, 2022

WhatsApp will close your account at the end of March for this reason!

Roger Rehbein March 16, 2022 2 min read

Today we will tell you why it is so popular Implementation From The WhatsApp I can close your account at the end of this month of March, so be very careful, because this could undoubtedly happen to you.

Surely you use WhatsApp a lot and it is an app Messaging service fast worked, and many people are exchanging videos, photos, GIFs, and even funny animated stickers with all their friends.

However, the application can close Your account at the end of March for a series of details you are doing wrong on WhatsApp.

It should be noted that the famous application mentions on its website a series of points that you should know by now.

First of all, if your account has been inactive for more than 120 days in a row, you may not be able to use it at the end of March if you want to sign in again.

Those who use modded apps like WhatsApp Plus will also not be able to use WhatsApp.

Another detail is that if you spam often on WhatsApp, creating lists or broadcast groups to be able to send a specific message, they can also close your account.

Whereas if you are one of the people who got banned by many at the same time in less than a day, you must also say goodbye to your account, as it will be deleted.

It is worth noting that WhatsApp, like Facebook, fights fake news.

This is in order to improve its filters, the app will delete the account of those people who are responsible for spreading fake news.

If you share documents, your WhatsApp account may not be censored, but if you send files related to the modified software, you can say goodbye to them.

