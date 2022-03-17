Android mobile phones have a variety of shapes, some are elongated, others are curved and some devices have a curved screen. However, one of the tools that is always in the terminal box is key to remove the hatch From NanoSIM and MicroSD.

This can vary in shapes: square, rhombic, round, among others. But what they all have in common is that they have a small gap.

Do you really know what it is for? Here we tell you about these strange details of your Android cell phone.

What is the key ring on your cell phone?

So this key has several shapes, each of them has a small space like a hole.

Generally, cell phones keys to remove the SIM tray are made of aluminum or some flexible and thin material.

The circle you find on the tip of a cell phone key is for you to put on your keychain. This way, you can move it everywhere.

Likewise, if you need to remove a SIM or MicroSD card from your mobile device, you will not have to use any kind of sharp material other than the original.

Remember that inserting needles, clips, or other types of items into your cell phone can damage it in the long run.

What is the hole at the top of the cell phone screen?

Many assert that he is a speaker; But they were wrong.

The opening above your cell phone plays an important role in your everyday communications: it’s the earpiece.

On Android terminals, it is often quite long, while on iPhones it does not take up much space.

Likewise, when making a call, it works in conjunction with the small holes above and below your cell phone.

Of course, when you decide to use the speaker, the sound of your friend or family member will not come out through that hole, but through the bottom speaker.