A 650-metre-long spacecraft docked on a mountain in China

It is one of the most visited places in Zhuhai, China. It’s like being inside a science fiction movie: a huge ship is actually a standard building.

he Zhuhai Chimelong Marine Science Park, China, surprising for two main reasons. The first is that it is about The largest marine park in the world. the second, It is shaped like a spaceship and is 650 meters long.

China is considered the new architectural reference, along with the Arab countries that live on oil revenues. Only there can they be built Spaceship shaped building.

In China you can find impossible skyscrapers and other amazing buildings. this Marine park It’s shaped like a spaceship, which is one of them.

Zhuhai Chimelong Marine Science Park

It was built by Chimelong Group The largest marine park in the worldWith an area of ​​372,000 square meters. It opened its doors this month.

Its architectural design attracts strong attention, because it resembles… Space ship, Similar to the flagship Star Trek. Measures 650 meters longAnd you can see it in this video recorded with a drone:

In addition to being the largest marine park on the planet, it also boasts The largest aquarium in the world, and the largest coral tank in the world.

It is displayed inside the park Over 100,000 marine animals from 300 different species, plus 100 different types of coral.:

get rid of Three floors with different types of experiencesranging from different types of aquariums, to live orca shows, and even roller coasters, as shown on the map.

this Zhuhai Chimelong Marine Science Park We can welcome you every day 50,000 visitors.

Since it has just opened, there are currently queues to book tickets, and you will have to wait for weeks.

located in Zhuhaia trade-based city, was founded in 1979. Its population is currently 2.5 million.

And at a cost exceeding $1,100 million (about $1,029 million) as well It is the marine park that cost the most money. But nowadays, in China, everything is done in a big way. Even if it sometimes ends in miserable failure, such as a ghost town with hundreds of luxurious abandoned mansions.

