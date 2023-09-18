iOS 17 makes it easier to download offline maps

In contrast, Google Maps and other apps have long made it possible to download maps for offline use. Now, thanks to iOS 17, users have the possibility to download a map of an entire region or city and store it on their devices, which will allow us to use it without having to connect to the Internet.

Everything you need to know about offline maps on iPhone

The offline maps function is very useful when traveling abroad and also when we are in our country, especially in areas where data coverage is not good, such as some rural and mountainous areas. So offline maps will ensure that you never get lost, even when you don’t have network access.

With iOS 17 and Apple Maps, you can now save an entire map area directly to your iPhone. As long as you stay within the boundaries of the downloaded area, you can get turn-by-turn directions without needing an Internet connection, whether you’re driving, walking, biking, or using public transportation. Plus, you’ll be able to explore and zoom the map in the Maps app without having to wait while the app loads data, which means navigation will be faster. In addition, offline maps include information about points of interest, such as places’ opening hours.