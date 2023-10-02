WhatsApp: What does the flag mean in messages and when is it used?

WhatsApp Messenger, with over four billion users worldwide, is one of the leading messaging platforms used to communicate with friends, family, and colleagues. Over the years, WhatsApp has integrated a wide range of functions and features, some of which are well known, while others may go unnoticed until someone discovers them.

One of these lesser known features is the “mysterious” feature.Flag icon“, which caused confusion among users. In this note, we will reveal the meaning of this icon and when and how it is used.

What does the flag icon mean in WhatsApp?

The flag icon in WhatsApp has caught the attention of many users because it is not as common or obvious as other features of the app. Contrary to previous rumours, such as “supposed”Third tick“L blue color Which indicates if someone has taken a screenshot of your conversation (which turns out to be false information), the flag is a real feature of WhatsApp. However, its use is more specific and therefore less well known.

How to use the flag icon in WhatsApp?

make sure that WhatsApp It is updated to the latest version available on your device. Open the application and enter any conversation Or a conversation. Press and hold A Message or file in conversation until the item is highlighted or selected. Before you see the flag icon, you must activate “Temporary messages” in the chat. To do this, tap the name of the contact or group at the top of the conversation. Scroll to the bottom of the screen and find the “Temporary Messages” option. Click on this option Select one of the available configurations. The flag only applies to messages that Send or receive After activating the “Temporary Messages” function. Now, when you touch the button again Text, image and video or any other item in the conversation, you’ll see a flag icon. The flag indicates that the message or file is configured as a Temporary Message, which means it is It will be deleted automatically After a specified period of time.

Common mistakes in WhatsApp and how to avoid them

In addition to being familiar with lesser-known features like the flag, it’s important to avoid common mistakes when using WhatsApp:

Talking to strangers: Avoid responding to messages from unknown or unregistered numbers. Do not add unknown contacts, as they may pose a risk to your security. Use modified versions: Avoid downloading or using modified versions of the application, as they may be unsafe and put your privacy and security at risk. Do not update: Although WhatsApp updates can take up storage space, it is important to keep the app updated to get new features and security patches.

Set up automatic downloading of media files

WhatsApp allows you to set the time Download photos automaticallyAudio files, videos, and documents. To manage your preferences, follow these steps:

Open WhatsApp and go to “session“ He chooses “Storage and data“ In this section, you can choose when you want WhatsApp to automatically download these types of media files:Never, Wi-Fi, or Wi-Fi and mobile data.

