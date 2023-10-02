October 2, 2023

Samsung Galaxy A55: it will be the “king” of the middle class

Roger Rehbein October 2, 2023 2 min read

Samsung Galaxy A55 Samsung’s mid-range king is set to launch in 2024. The GalaxyClub website revealed preliminary information about the Galaxy A55 phone, which is the alleged name of the successor to the Galaxy A54.

According to the leak, Samsung is conducting internal testing for the successor to the Galaxy A54 with a processor bearing model number S5E8845. This number may correspond to the Exynos 1480, which has not been announced yet, if we consider that the Exynos 1380 and 1280 carry model numbers S5E8835 and S5E8825. Additionally, these are the chipsets that the Galaxy A54 and A53 are equipped with.

According to GalaxyClub, Samsung will stick with a 50-megapixel primary camera on its Galaxy A54 successor. Although it is still unclear whether the Galaxy A55 will use the same 1/1.56-inch sensor as the Galaxy A54, GalaxyClub expects that the new camera software will bring modest improvements in image quality. Likewise, the site doesn’t mention any camera hardware improvements in other areas, such as changing the ultra-wide-angle, macro or front-facing sensors.

If Samsung follows its usual launch schedule, It will be officially launched in March 2024.

