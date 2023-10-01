The Earth’s axis is moving and this will affect the planet

Human activity will be the main responsible for the change in the Earth’s axis, as a recent study indicated.

According to a study published in Geophysical Research LettersThe Earth’s rotation is approximately tilted 80 cm Towards the east, which means a Shift in the Earth’s axis.

Scientists involved in the research confirm this This deviation is mainly related to human activitiesAbove all, large-scale groundwater extraction is the cause of the greatest impact.

In order to clarify concerns that may arise regarding this topic, we have undertaken a consultation Dr. Alejandro Farah Simon, member of the Astronomy Institute of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and the University Space Program (PEU). This is what he said to National Geographic in Spanish.

What is the Earth’s axis and what is its importance?

Planets orbiting a star are constantly in motion, always trying to find their place. Dynamic balance. In this continuous dance, several actions occur, e.g translation About his star (or stars). rotation, or run itself. There are others that are less obvious: The initiative And the Nod.

Connection Earth’s axis he Imaginary lineAround which our planet revolves. Signs of this rotational movement The rhythm of day and night. In turn, the extreme places through which the axis passes are known as Columns.

On the other hand, movement translation The Earth revolves around the Sun along an imaginary plane. The axis of rotation of our planet is tilted approximately relative to it 23.5 degrees. For this reason, the arrival of energy coming from the sun to us varies every day of the year, which is the main reason Seasons exist. As well as the tilt of the Earth’s axis It affects climate and weather patterns.

The importance of this Movements Earth is vital to life on it. Stability and little volatility of these movements They are responsible for the climatic conditions, day-night cycle and temperatures that allow living organisms to exist.. If the Earth’s rotation changes, life is at risk of extinction.

He’s moving? How will this affect the planet?

Of course, as part of the search for balance for our planet, The Earth’s axis of rotation changes with time. These movements are known as Initiative and sway. These changes are slow and gradual, with cycles extending over thousands of years. Therefore, its effect on weather patterns is not noticeable, giving life enough time to adapt to it.

However, the Earth’s rotation and the location of its axis are imaginary It can change due to phenomena outside the normal phenomena of the system, such as impacts from asteroids or comets of a certain size. The change in the distribution of mass on Earth, which creates a rotational imbalance and forces this axis to oscillate, is also a factor influencing the change. The latter can occur through, or through, natural flows that occur on Earth Movements of large masses of water Or stones from a region of the planet Human activity Leads constantly.

If the Earth’s axis undergoes a sudden change Chances of mass extinction will rise significantly, as climate changes will result Lethal to most species Living on this planet.

