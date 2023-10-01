Google confirms Pixel 8 launch date

Google will introduce its new generation of mobile phones and other devices. (Google)

to Google The year should conclude with several hardware-focused launches. The next generation of pixelyour mobile phone, will be presented on October 4, which is when other devices will also arrive and is expected to be the day that gives the starting point. Android 14.

In the event Made by GoogleThe company will announce the details of its new phone, which will arrive in two versions and will have a continuous design compared to the 2022 models.

By sending in Youtubethe company will display its cell phone from 9:00 AM in Colombia and Peru, 10:00 AM in Chile, and 11:00 AM in Argentina.

despite of Google The company kept the specifications of its cell phone secret, and leaks appeared that gave an overview of the concept that the company will introduce this year with its two devices.

As for the design, it is as expected Pixel 8 Pro It retains the same 6.7-inch display as its predecessor, the Pixel 7 Pro Pixel 8 It will have a slightly smaller panel, measuring 6.17 inches compared to its 6.3-inch predecessor.

One of the most notable of these devices is the camera. According to the leaks, the Pixel 8 Pro could include a 50-megapixel main lens, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with macro focus, and another 48-megapixel lens with 5x optical zoom.

Additionally, there are speculations that the Pixel 8 Pro could include a body temperature measurement function.

For its part, the Pixel 8 will have a 50-megapixel main lens on the back, along with a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with macro focus. The leaked specifications also indicate that both devices will feature a 10.5-megapixel front camera, a slight decrease from the 10.8-megapixel selfie camera that accompanied the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

It is expected to introduce new pixels Human development report Features scaled and enhanced by artificial intelligencesuch as the Magic Editor and DSLR-style controls.

One of the most anticipated novelties will be the new chip Tensioner G3 from Google. While the Pixel 8 will come with 8GB of RAM, its bigger sibling, the 8 Pro, will have 12GB of RAM. The displays on these devices will also be noticeable, with a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz, which is an increase from the Pixel 7’s 90Hz display.

Not only will new Pixel phones be introduced, but… Google Also provide a preview of Pixel Watch 2. The teaser images reveal a new crown design and a set of sensors at the bottom of the device, indicating greater health tracking capabilities.

Leaked specifications suggest that the smartwatch could adopt some features of fitness trackers com. fitbitwhich was acquired by the American company.

This will include a new heart rate sensor that uses Fitbit’s multi-path heart rate sensor technology, which is capable of measuring heart rate Heart rate In many ways and in different places. Additionally, it could include Fitbit’s stress management system, which uses a continuous electrical activity (cEDA) sensor to detect when you’re feeling stressed.

Google Play displays new colors for the Pixel Buds Pro. There is a majority of the funds in porcelana color to combine with the new Pixel Watch 2 and the Pixel 8 Pro. This will be a sign of the possibility that the audiophiles are available in a dark blue sky.

Finally, Android 14 is expected to have a place. This OS update will bring a number of interesting new features, such as passkeys, AI-generated wallpapers, greater text options, improvements to pen usage, and perhaps the ability to use your phone as a webcam.