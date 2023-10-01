What is the best option in 2023?

Both have the largest screen size at 6.7 inches. Its panel is Super Retina XDR and both have a 120Hz refresh rate thanks to the Pro Motion system, and include the same dynamic island. Even at peak brightness, it reaches the same numbers, reaching a maximum of 2,000 nits outdoors.

In this first section, we will make a general comparison between the most important aspects of both phones. Also, let’s see how they are similar to each other.

This is a difference from year to year, but as you will see below, despite the iPhone 15 pro Max. Improving the formula with small changes, these same changes later turn into differential aspects. But there are also other aspects in which they are more similar than they seem.

Both have a high-resolution triple-camera system. Wide angle, ultra wide angle and telephoto lens, and in both cases the resolution of the main camera is 48 megapixels. We have Apple ProRAW, Action Mode, Cinema Mode, Optical Engine, and Deep Fusion as the software’s most prominent functions.

As for the battery, it has up to 29 hours of battery life, based on the last hours it played video. If we look at the communications department, we have the same 5G network system.

What makes them even more different

Overall, they seem fairly similar. But the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max have certain more or less subtle aspects, which makes them different.

The first is the processor revolution. In the case of this year’s model, we have the first 3nm architecture chip, which is named A17 Pro, and in the case of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the processor is the A16, the same one found in the iPhone 15 from this year.

The physical connector and its capabilities

The physical connector is probably the most important section if we look at these two phones. It’s not just about connectivity, it’s about what we can do with it. While the iPhone 14 Pro Max has Lightning and USB2 speeds, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has USB Type-C and USB 3 speeds.

So, not only is it compatible with all types of devices without the need for an adapter, but the data speed rate will be much faster, plus we have the added Display Port capability, which allows you to connect the 15 Pro Max to your computer. Direct external monitors and monitors using a USB Type C cable.

The results we will get in photos and videos

Regarding the camera department, the iPhone 15 Pro Max features Smart HDR technology for 5 photos, while the Link 14 Pro Max phone features Smart HDR technology for 4 photos.

If we look at the video section, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has LOG and ACES video recording. And if we look at the ProRes format, the 128GB iPhone 14 Pro Max has a drawback: we need external storage to unlock the maximum resolution.

In this case, the same doesn’t happen with the 15 Pro Max, since its base storage starts at 256GB, leaving just 128GB as an entry-level option for the 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro.