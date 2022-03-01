March 1, 2022

WhatsApp trick to translate a sentence without using Google

Roger Rehbein March 1, 2022 2 min read

This time we will teach you how to translate a phrase without using Google translator It is the app The WhatsAppSo keep reading so you can learn how to do it step by step.

It should be noted that this is simple the trick It will allow you to chat with someone on WhatsApp even if you don’t speak the same language.

Plus, the best part is that you can do it from a file keyboard Then we explain how.

There is no doubt that millions of users use WhatsApp not only to share photos, videos, emojis or stickers, but also to meet new friends or find a partner.

This is where more than one person can have problems with the language, and even more so when it’s time to send a message in English and only Spanish is spoken.

In case you didn’t know, those who have Android smartphones have a powerful keyboard tool.

On many computers, it is already installed from the factory, while on others, you have to resort to downloading an application called Gboard.

The first thing that you need to do in order for it to be executed is to check for WhatsApp update from the Google Play Store and see if the phone has the Google-developed keyboard installed.

You will find out by going to the Android App Store and searching for Gboard. If you don’t have it, you have to download it.

If you are downloading for the first time, you will be prompted to select the new keyboard in the Language & Input settings, then select Gboard as the default input method.

When you confirm that it is installed or that you just downloaded it, the next thing is to open a chat on WhatsApp.

Then open the keyboard and go to the three horizontal dots and find the “Translator” option.

More than 100 languages ​​will appear and you must choose the most suitable language to communicate with the other person.

Choose one, for example “English” and when you type in Spanish you will see how it is translated automatically.

It’s that simple, all you have to do is send and your contact will receive the message without translation errors and without leaving the app to go to Google Translate and have to copy and paste a sentence.

Now if you want to understand what the other person answered you, use the same Gboard tool to find out.

